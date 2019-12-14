The Tryall Club – Aims for Platinum in 2020

The Tryall Club

The Tryall Club was recently re-certified by Green Globe for the ninth year.

December 14, 2019

Green Globe certified The Tryall Club in Jamaica is fast approaching Platinum status, a remarkable milestone for the resort on its green journey.

Shaku Ramcharan, Environment and Conservation Manager at The Tryall Club details the property’s sustainability goals and vision for the future.

We are extremely proud to be one of the original properties certified by Green Globe in Jamaica. Next year will mark 10 years since we started Green Globe in 2010, when few properties could even begin to meet these international standards, particularly in the Caribbean.

There have been many struggles with establishing workable recycling partnerships when companies were waning and the recycling industry is globally under threat. Implementing energy conservation strategies was also a major challenge when the infrastructure and product availability was so limited, riddled with numerous scams and gimmicks that could easily sink a million dollar investment. We have successfully integrated many groundbreaking programs here at Tryall, and I am particularly proud of our energy conservation efforts and our community and environmental programs.

The interpretative nature programs (Coastal Discovery, Heritage Tours, Hiking Trails and Bird Tours) have been a phenomenal asset for the company and for our members and guests. In considering carbon offsets and dealing with climate change at the property, we worked with local government to establish one of the few private Forest Reserves in the country. We had not expected any national or international acknowledgement when we first set about establishing an enduring legacy for our country in the smallest community in Jamaica. This year, we hope to take a giant leap forward in the entire property’s environmental sustainability growth as we launch our Coastal Sustainability Project that will examine the feasibility of initiating a fish sanctuary and address coastal effects caused by climate change.

Bulb replacement initiatives have grown into a successful energy saving alternative and The Tryall Club has made major financial investments in energy conservation modifications that have had substantial impacts on our operations. Solar power and the introduction of new energy reduction tools and equipment is not easy in Jamaica with its many rocky roads, but our members have made the best of products and negotiations with national providers has resulted in, as we say, a happy equitable outcome.

When we become a Green Globe Platinum property, I know it will really solidify what we have strived so hard to do here at our little place in Paradise. To date, we have met, and I think, perhaps even surpassed, the Gold Standard and I am proud to have been a part of this great journey.

