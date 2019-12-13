AQUALARO.Com Launching Mini Yacht Club Membership Program

Aqualaro is proudly announcing the launch of its yacht mini yacht club program.

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company is launching a brand new program with 2 vessels ranging in size from 34′ to 37′ fully crewed and managed. Aqualaro ’s program is quite unique on this market since it offers pay as you go option to its users.The mini yacht club program launch in Lantana, Florida offers a unique affordable club program. Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Aqualaro, said, “Aqualaro is a truly unique one of a kind, yacht mini club program. Our thoughts were to create Aqualaro club in a such way where you may upgrade your account even while you are on a vessel. Simply if you need more hours just buy through our online store and you are ready to go.”Once you become a member you just need to select one of our available plans and you are welcome on board. Aqualaro crew and captain will take care of the rest.Aqualaro’s management created 5 packages where you can choose between purchasing 4 or 25 hours to spend on one of our fully crewed and maintained yachts. You just need to maintain your account by having one hour on a balance, nothing more than that. No annoying agreements, long term relationships, nothing. Simply jump on board and enjoy time spent on either Carver Mariner or Sea Ray Sundancer 360.Clients are always welcome to visit us at Lantana marina and check vessels prior to making their final decision.More updates will follow on a timely basis.Disclosure:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Aqualaro that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be”, “expects”, “may affect”, “believed”, “estimate”, “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Aqualaro cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Aqualaro is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Aqualaro’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Aqualaro’s control. In addition to those discussed in Aqualaro’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Aqualaro’s management, including, but not limited to, Aqualaro’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Aqualaro’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Aqualaro’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Aqualaro’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Aqualaro does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Aqualaro@Aqualaro.comTOLL FREE (866)771 7471SOURCE:Aqualaro



