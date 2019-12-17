Promos For A Purpose to Feature The Bob Massi Foundation to Support Vets & Kids

Promos For A Purpose - Creating More Purpose-Driven Businesses Through Nonprofit Partnerships Talk Radio Show, Podcast & Purpose-Driven Resource Platform Michele Swinick - host & founder of Everything Home and Promos For A Purpose

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything Home talk radio show, podcast and patriotic purpose-driven resource platform announced its Promos for a Purpose program. As an innovative marketing and promotion strategy, the platform has been designed to help businesses, brands, and individuals connect with nonprofit and charitable organizations that reflect their values to build pro-active partnerships, increase awareness and help create sustainability.The platform was developed based on the growing trend…..“When I learned that 84% of consumers believe it’s crucial for businesses to support charitable causes and 63% of consumers prefer to buy from purpose-driven brands that reflect their own values and beliefs,” said Michele Swinick, host and founder of Everything Home. “I knew we could combine my passion for nonprofits, love of sharing stories and our show’s theme of promoting Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things…Promos For A Purpose became my purpose. By creating these partnerships, nonprofits that don’t have the funds to get the word out about who they are, what they do and most importantly why they do it, would receive the needed exposure and marketing materials while more businesses can support great causes and promote their business, at the same time. It’s a win-win situation for your business, your customers and trustworthy nonprofits.”Promos For A Purpose is a turn-key program with ongoing promotion for both the business and nonprofit partners. After learning about a partner’s brand values, they’re partnered with a nonprofit which is compatible with their core values and social good mission or their charity of choice is contacted. Their campaign is launched by sharing their stories through the signature 7-minute conversation style interview featured on “Everything Home.” A marketing plan is developed and the Promos team assists in the implementation through creating custom promotional materials, distribution on a multi-channel network, extensive and sustained outreach on various social media platforms, reoccurring podcast appearances, customized and branded segments on the show, membership in “The Everything Home Socially Conscious Referral Network & Marketplace” and an information ad with their episode showcased on the patriotic purpose-driven resource platform.“When Michele told me about Promos For A Purpose,” said Robert Massi of Massi & Massi Attorneys At Law , “I knew it would be the ideal platform to announce and showcase The Bob Massi Foundation, which my family founded to honor my dad, Bob Massi, “The Property Man” and Fox News Legal Analyst, who passed last year. I’m excited for the episode to air and to also have numerous customized marketing materials so more people can learn about who Bob was and the amazing things the foundation will be doing. We decided that all proceeds will benefit two charities close to his heart – Building Homes for Heroes and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. What’s really unique about this program is the continual promotion they provide and the reoccurring appearances on Everything Home to give people updates on the lives we’re changing in the community. I’m proud to be a part of this and further share Bob’s legacy.”Promos For A Purpose makes it easier than ever to join this new Purpose-Driven model and movement, which is transforming how businesses operate, market and serve customers, clients and the community. Go to PromosForAPurpose.com to learn more, pick a package and get started today!Michele Swinick is available for interviews at:michele@passionprojects.org602-885-7607About Everything Home:Everything Home Talk Radio Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose-Driven Resource Platform is listed on 10 listening platforms with a national and international audience. It’s the transformational show about Life * Laughter * Pursuit of Happiness, delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things. They’re your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom and to promote patriotism.Their guests and supporters of the platform are members of “The Everything Home Socially Conscious Referral Network & Marketplace” which takes Community Powered Philanthropy to another level. The concept gives the power to the people to help a worthy cause without ever having to personally donate. The members believe in the American Dream, have products that are “Made In America”, celebrate success, support nonprofit organizations or donate to the platform’s charitable movement, which financially supports “Vets-Pets & Kids”.Whenever listeners hire the services of members with the “10” seal displayed on their promo banner, they donate 10% of their proceeds to support the movement. The Marketplace showcases well-known websites and brands so by just clicking the banners and links, 2% to 15% of the total purchase is donated. All you need to do is be conscious of your choices and buying decisions to make a difference. For more information, listen to past episodes and view the platform & marketplace, visit EverythingHomeTalkShow.com

