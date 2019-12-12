Aquity Surpasses 1,000 Deployed Virtual Scribes

Aquity has surpassed the 1,000 virtual scribe threshold, validating the effectiveness of their virtual scribes in the battle against physician burnout.

CARY, NC, U.S.A., December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquity Solutions has surpassed the 1,000 virtual scribe threshold, validating the effectiveness of their virtual scribes in the battle against physician burnout . Physician burnout, which has pushed physician suicide rates up to nearly twice that of the general population and contributes to more than $4 B in lost annual productivity, is significantly reduced with the offloading of clinical documentation data entry responsibilities, which, without scribes, is estimated to take up as much as twice the amount of time physicians spend directly interacting with patients.“You never get used to calls from physicians or their spouses thanking you for giving them their life back,” noted Mark Gum, GM of Aquity’s Virtual Scribing business unit. “Physician burnout is a major crisis, driven in large part by the documentation requirements inherent to certified EHRs. We help physicians focus on patients while we take care of the documentation. Topping 1,000 scribes is a notable benchmark, but with confirmed commitments to add at least 150 scribes per month through Q1 2020, we expect to reach 3,000 before 2021.”“The growth of our virtual scribe business is driven by measurable business results,” noted Jason Kolinoski, Aquity’s Chief Operating Officer. “Providers see as much as a 20% increase in patient volumes with 98% same day chart closures without extending their working hours. Improved document quality and KPI results drive an average 12% increase in RVUs. Our virtual model and robust onboarding methods deliver superior physician-scribe matching and overall business process reliability. By delivering the industry’s greatest scribing solution return on investment, we look forward to further accelerating our momentum in the market.”About AquityAquity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. Aquity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/



