Cinergy Entertainment Announces Holiday Toy Drive

Cinergy partners with the community for 3rd annual holiday toy drive.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, is continuing efforts to help the community by partnering with local toy drives to collect unwrapped gifts for children in need over the holidays. Cinergy recently concluded a food drive partnering with local banks to help feed those in need. The drive was incredibly successful, nearly doubling last year’s collection. Cinergy and the community donated almost 3 tons of food, close to 4,500 meals. To continue helping families through the holidays Cinergy Fans can donate unwrapped toys valued at $8 or more in exchange for either a $10 game card or a free popcorn until Friday, December 20th.“The community support of our Thanksgiving Food Drive was amazing and made a huge impact on families that struggle through the holidays,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “We are so happy to bring our annual toy drive to the community again, last year we collected over 1,200 toys. This year we hope to exceed expectations and continue helping families with children.”“Toys for Cops is honored again to partner with Cinergy Entertainment Group this holiday season,” said a representative from Toys for Cops in west Texas. “We are reminded of the importance of our mission at Toys for Cops in comforting children in crisis situations 365 days of the year. The donations made in West Texas go to hurting children in our community through law enforcement and their supporting agencies”.Each local Cinergy will collect unwrapped toys through December 20th. Cinergy fans can receive a $10 game card or free popcorn in exchange for a toy donation (limit 2 offers per person). For information on specific charities being supported by your local Cinergy, visit www.Cinergy.com About Cinergy EntertainmentAs an Inc 5000 recipient, Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company, which was recently named 2019 Top FEC of the World by IAAPA , has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com



