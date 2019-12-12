Women in STEM Get a Boost from Social Media

Dr. Vered Gigi, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at CURE Pharmaceutical Ashlee Ammons, Co-founder and President of Mixtroz

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) benefits from more women in the fields

Don’t Let Your Emotions Get the Best of You — Entrepreneurs hate to show weakness to themselves or to others.” — Ashlee Ammons, Co-founder and President of Mixtroz

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.As a social media branding expert, Fotis Georgiadis is helping the paradigm shift of women not being a good fit for STEM, that is it a ‘mans world’. Two of the many advantages of social media are the wide distribution, along with easy accessibility to all, without regard to gender. In the case of STEM, this allows for a much larger population of women to be made aware of these fields and their need for diversity.Dr. Vered Gigi, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at CURE Pharmaceutical, was recently interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis about women in STEM. Some of the leadership lessons learned are excepted below:What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM” and why learned (Please share a story or example for each.)That’s a very big question, and I will try to touch on one aspect at least with each of the below lessons:Present sound and logical ideas.I found that this approach builds respect with your team and your managers. No-one can fault you for a good, structured idea even if they disagree.2. Strive for objectivity in hard decision-making, yet leverage your empathy in delivering them.Growing in the STEM world, objectivity is inert to our mode of operation. Being a woman, we have a greater innate capacity for empathy than men. Hence, we should combine the two as we manage. The majority of the time, it’s not the actual decision that aggravates people but rather the delivery. As a result, we should harness the ability to relate to the person and situation to get the message across in a constructive fashion.3. Uphold your team members and colleagues to the same standards, irrespective of their gender.The “working mom” status is a good example. Don’t task your “working mom” employee with easier, smaller tasks because you think she might not meet deadlines due to other commitments (such as her children and home obligations). This approach will create both resentments in the team for unfair assignments of responsibilities and will be demotivating for the “working mom” as it may send the message that she is not capable of performing her duties. It’s a lose-lose situation.4. Be comfortable with the unknown.Unfortunately, a lot of women in STEM think that knowing all the answers gives them credibility and proves their worth. During my training as a scientist I learned that the unknown is greater than the known and this equation actually breeds creativity and collaboration. Being able to admit to a certain amount of uncertainty and reach out for help are strengths that lead to better answers.5. Manage each team member individually according to their style.In academia, because students are coming from all over the world, you are exposed to such diversity in cultures and thoughts that it magnifies how humans are different. In the leadership/management world, I translated this into how two people, for example, cannot be managed the same. As a leader you will do better in mentoring and growing your team if you adapt your style to their style and not vice versa even if the latter seems easier. You need to find what makes them tick and what form of feedback is constructive. The complete interview is available here Another woman who is helping expand ‘women in STEM’ is Ashlee Ammons, Co-founder and President of Mixtroz. Fotis Georgiadis’ interview with Ashlee Ammons furthers the cause by assisting with the image change of the industries. An excerpt from the interview is below:What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)1. Always Be Respectful — It should go without saying but respect of others is key, especially in STEM where everyone has an opinion. I’ve learned to keep it simple — when I disagree with someone on something I defer to whoever has the greater expertise in the relevant area, keep calm and carry on.2. Set Boundaries — I love to box and for me, boxing is non-negotiable me time. Unless I have a customer meeting I make sure I dress for the gym, so I never have an excuse for work to get in the way of my me time. Once I take the time to get the workout I need, I come home and get back to work.3. Don’t Let Your Emotions Get the Best of You — Entrepreneurs hate to show weakness to themselves or to others. Being able to celebrate successes and overcome failures and have frank conversations without getting overly emotional is key. Every moment is an opportunity to focus and make the best of whatever situation comes your way. Read the rest of the interview here , including points 4 and 5.Building a new ‘image’ for STEM that is inclusive of women is gaining momentum with the help of social media experts like Fotis Georgiadis. Benefits to companies and industries from social media work by Fotis Georgiadis are like ripples in a pond, far reaching, in all directions.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.