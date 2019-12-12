DejaOffice CRM updated for Act! v22 – Featured as #1 Best Productivity App on Lifewire

Sync Act! CRM with Android and iPhone

Act! Mobility Pioneer leads SMB CRM Market in Features, Convenience and Effective US based Technical Support.

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink has released DejaOffice CRM App for Android and iPhone. These Apps are newly updated for Act! v22. Lifewire rated DejaOffice for Android the #1 Best Productivity App for 2019. Author Jody Emlyn Muelaner focuses on Android, but DejaOffice is also available for iOS devices. DejaOffice synchronizes Act! Contacts, Activities, Notes and History to iPhone and Android. The Lifewire article notes the strength of the DejaOffice Today Widget, which puts an agenda view on your Android home page with your appointments, tasks and contacts for today. One tap on the Today widget and you can map your next appointment or send them a text if you are running late.

“Act! is the industry pioneer for affordable PC based CRM,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “We are pleased to continue our third decade of support as an Act! Add-On Partner. DejaOffice is one of the few CRM Apps that use local data. That means you can Complete appointments and schedule follow ups even if your phone is disconnected which can happen in a parking garage or office building. When you reconnect our sync system will transmit the changes to your Act! database in your office.”

Act! v22 has introduced a new type of HTML formatted Activity Notes. DejaOffice has been updated to handle this new feature. In prior Act! versions the Activity and Contact notes were in Rich Text format, but this has now changed with v22. DejaOffice also features Emoji support for Activities, which make the Month view more useful by adding pictures for different activity types. In DejaOffice, every Activity can have mapped locations, offering quick access to driving directions. DejaOffice now supports 20 Custom fields from Act! Finally, on Android, DejaOffice has improved support for SMS text stored to Act! Contact History – so you get a history record of your communication with customers.

CompanionLink Express is licensed for $79.95 per user - one-time purchase. If you own a past version you can purchase an update for $49.95. CompanionLink has US based free telephone tech support. CompanionLink offers option of a Support RunStart setup for $49, and Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need.

About CompanionLink

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has synchronized Act! since the early days of Palm Pilot, and continues to support all versions of Act! DejaOffice CRM App by CompanionLink is found on the Google Play store, Apple App store and is available from the DejaOffice website. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www. dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.