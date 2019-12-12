Salarius Secures National Food Ingredient Broker for MicroSalt®

Salarius Signs New Broker to Aid In Distribution of MicroSalt Across America

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its comprehensive efforts to build a sales pipeline for its flagship product in 2020, Salarius management has secured an agreement with a national food ingredient broker, Accurate Ingredients, to assist with the sales efforts of Microsalt® in the United States.

This agreement adds an additional important dimension to Salarius’ aggressive sales strategy, which already includes attendance at several industry food trade shows and an ongoing direct B2B outreach initiative. As of the date of this announcement, over 20 potential new customers are in the process of testing and evaluating the applicability of Microsalt® on their products.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Accurate Ingredients, and working with their experienced and highly trained team of experts to help accelerate MicroSalt sales and to get the word out on our unique value proposition. Salarius will be working with the Accurate Ingredient team in several geographic areas across America. For over three decades, Accurate ingredients has been a primary resource for proven and reliable food ingredients, and we are pleased to be working with them,” said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

Accurate Ingredients provides a network of experienced sales representatives residing across the United States with offices located on both the east and the west coast, who specialize in the sale of food ingredients. The portfolio of ingredients they sell are used in all segments of the food industry. Their broad range of ingredients can be found in dry, refrigerated and frozen foods.

MicroSalt® is a proprietary salt made with micron-sized salt particles, which dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with a lower volume, and as a result, approximately 50% less sodium. MicroSalt is non-GMO, all natural, kosher and gluten free.

“Did you know that most people do not taste between 50% to 80% of the salt they intake because it’s swallowed before it dissolves on the tongue? With MicroSalt®, nothing is wasted. The sub-micron sized salt particles dissolve virtually immediately, delivering high saltiness with lower sodium, as soon as it touches the tongue,” says Manzanilla. With the highly competitive global savory snacks market being expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021, and the low sodium ingredient market estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.7%, MicroSalt's time has come.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.

Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more about MicroSalt® or to request a free sample, visit the Salarius website. Tasting is believing.

About Accurate Ingredients

“Since our founding in 1981, Accurate Ingredients has been a primary resource for proven and reliable food ingredients. Our clients both large and small look to us for speed, accuracy, and most importantly, a partnership built on a deep understanding of their unique needs. Furthermore, we have a global network of food ingredient producers, which means we can procure exactly what our clients need, when they need it, and we are excited to add Salarius to our growing list of industry partners,” says Vince Pasquale, VP Sales, Accurate Ingredients.

