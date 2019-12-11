Closing the Gender Wage Gap with the Help of Social Media

Amelia Ransom, Sr. Director of Engagement and Diversity at Avalara Diane Bourdo, President of The Humphreys Group Candice Georgiadis

The vast reach of social media is helping solve the gender wage gap

My personal and professional calling is to flip the narrative about women and money. Bust the myths.” — Diane Bourdo, President of The Humphreys Group

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.A topic that sees great benefit from social media, along with traditional media, is the gender wage gap and how to fix it. Candice Georgiadis is a branding specialist in the social media field, a great match for helping get the word out on ways to fix the gender wage gap.Candice Georgiadis recently interviewed Amelia Ransom, Sr. Director of Engagement and Diversity at Avalara, where this topic was discussed in detail. An excerpt is copied here:Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.First and foremost, we as women can stop blaming ourselves for believing the lies society has told us about ourselves. Both the beauty of our bodies and the brilliance of our brains have value. The idea that we must pick one or the other has always been a false choice.We have to call out the inconsistencies when we see them. I’ve listened to men help their daughters negotiate great salaries and then be upset when their female employees use those same negotiating tactics.We start devaluing girls’ brains early in life. Studies have shown that girls are still steered away from STEM subjects in school. What if the cure for cancer is in the brain of a girl whose teacher thinks she doesn’t belong in the magnet science program because it’s hard? Society is far worse off, and the opportunity gap widens because of this type of thinking.Bottom line: Frederick Douglass said it best, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.” Women have the numbers and the power to demand an equal seat at the table or build their own. Read the complete interview here Using Candice Georgiadis’ social media skills not only directly expands the reach of an individual or a company in getting both specific and general information out to the masses, it also helps search engine results, furthering the reach indirectly, something that can end up providing ten-fold, or more, distribution.Diane Bourdon, President of The Humphreys Group, is another person interviewed by Candice Georgiadis this month. Diane Bourdon goes deeper into this topic, further benefiting the cause with Candice Georgiadis’s help.Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap? Please share a story or example for each.1. To actually close the gender wage gap, we need to increase the national minimum wage to $15.00 per hour. The data tells us that the total number of hourly wage workers in the United States is split evenly between men and women — 50/50. But according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017, women made up 63% of all workers being paid at or below minimum wage. Herein lies the disconnect. Increasing the minimum wage could be significant in lifting women and families out of poverty, boosting their earning power and setting them on track toward continued, and long-term, financial success.2. We need to legislate equal pay. In the media and even in pop culture, we hear a lot about how women need to become better salary negotiators, how they need to become more courageous, and how they need to “just do more,” and do it better. The organization, Ladies Get Paid (which is great, check it out!), actually does a terrific job in helping women build skills to address these areas. But we also need to recognize that the issue takes deeper roots. A 2018 Harvard Business Review article outlines recent research showing that women ask for raises just as often as men do — but they are less likely to get them. With this impossible-to-ignore data, it seems that rather than changing ourselves, we need to change the system — and that starts with legislating equal pay laws.3. Pass the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) — it’s about time. I remember the first time I became aware of the fight for the ERA. I was about 13-years-old, waiting for my piano lesson to begin. I sat across from a very cool teenage girl wearing an ERA/Wonder Woman t-shirt. Given how long ago that was, we’re long overdue to make this happen. The full interview is available here Diane Bourdon wrote a book about it along with Hallie Kraus: Rewriting the Rules Telling Truths About Women and Money Bringing someone onboard like Candice Georgiadis to help on the social media front is critical in spreading the word. While many think this only targets millennials, the reach is much farther, and this is the key metric, ‘reach’, versus ‘impressions’, that brings about results. The total number of people who see content is ‘reach’ whereas ‘impressions’ is the number of times content is displayed, clicked or not.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.