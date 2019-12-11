Beyond Security Releases Operational Technology version of beSECURE and Announces Partnership with COONTEC in S. Korea

Beyond Security Logo

Beyond Security Releases Operational Technology (OT) version of beSECURE and Announces Partnership with COONTEC Co. Ltd in South Korea

Sacramento, CA Dec 11, 2019 – Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management announced today that an updated version of their flagship product beSECURE (formerly known as AVDS) with added features for Operational Technology (OT) Networks is now available, called beSECURE OT.

Beyond Security is also excited to announce COONTEC Co. Ltd as a technology partner with a special focus on distribution of beSECURE OT in the Korean market. COONTEC Co., Ltd is a convergence security company that provides security solutions and services for areas such as embedded, IoT, and industrial control systems. COONTEC provides professional and specialized solutions and services and through this, proposes countermeasures that can effectively overcome new security threats arising from the advance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"OT Networks require OT expertise. We are proud to be the first Vulnerability Management vendor to address OT networks specifically and chose COONTEC as our partner in South Korea due to their expertise and insight into finding and managing security vulnerabilities on OT networks" said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security.

beSECURE ®is a complete product line of accurate, cost effective vulnerability assessment and web app security testing solutions. It is deployed as an appliance or cloud solution and delivers layer 3-7 scanning to networks of any size or complexity and with the addition of Operational Technology feature, which detect any changes in physical processes through direct monitoring of physical devices.

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Its testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in San Jose, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/







