President Trump named SafeCare 2019 Person of the Year for Delivering Great Healthcare

2019 Person of the Year for healthcare

Fighting The Corrupt Establishment To Better Our Lives

For too long, hospital groups and group purchasing organizations (GPO) have contributed to high healthcare cost, by stifling competition in the marketplace, and opposing price transparency to patients” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeCare magazine announced today that its 2019 Person of the Year for healthcare is US President Donald J. Trump. This is the fifth year that the magazine recognized the individual who has contributed significantly toward improving the access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe.Other contenders that made the 2019 shortlist included former VP Joe Biden for his “Obamacare On Opioids” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her “Tomahawking Private Insurance” healthcare plan.The SafeCare cover reads: "Delivering Great Healthcare: Fighting The Corrupt Establishment To Better Our Lives“, and the cover image features the official portrait of the President of the United States. This is the third consecutive year President Trump is Person of the Year for healthcare.“For too long, powerful special interests, hospital groups, and group purchasing organizations (GPO) have contributed to high healthcare cost, by stifling competition in the marketplace, and opposing price transparency to patients,” stated Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group . “The do-nothing Congress allows this symbiosis of sleazy sharks to masquerade a step above the law, touting “value” and “savings”, while all the while operating against the free market economy. The special interest cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, and contribute to the fleecing of America through an organized pay-to-play racket. President Trump is fighting the corrupt special interests to better our lives.”Here are 10 of the President’s 2019 outstanding healthcare accomplishments:I. Improving Price and Quality TransparencyII. Protecting and Improving Medicare for SeniorsIII. Ending Surprise Medical BillingIV. Expanding Coverage for Small Businesses and WorkersV. Reducing Prescription Drug PricesVI. Advancing American Kidney HealthVII. Protecting Against Global Health ThreatsVIII. Modernizing Influenza VaccinesIX. Protecting Healthcare Benefits for AmericansX. Expanding State Opioid Response GrantsThis Person of the Year edition also features:- Medicare for All Myths- Healthcare Marketplace Competition- Medicine’s Glass Ceiling- Telemedicine- OxyContin Horror Show- Physician Burnout- Mind-Body CareSafeCare appreciates our readers and strive to deliver information on the people, ideas, organizations and novel technologies affecting safe, efficient, and quality healthcare to the sector’s most influential leaders.About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, we introduce RateAHospital .com, an easier way for patients to find, compare and rate hospitals based on hospital experiences. In 2013, we launched 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. Since 2016, we invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as Intelligent Healthcare™. Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, the AI platforms foster a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such inpatient death, readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and sepsis. Since 2014, our SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



