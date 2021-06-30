Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Apex, NC - West William Street
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Apex, NC - West William Street.
The new store, 1260 W. William St., is open seven days a week.
The Apex, NC - West William Street, location has sleep experts to help you find the right mattress. When you stop into this new Mattress Warehouse location, try the patented bedMATCH™ system. This system uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a handful. This makes your mattress buying decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, your measurements, and not high-pressure sales tactics.
Every store carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Apex, NC - West William Street, is located near Chili’s and Chick-fil-A.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30+ years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
