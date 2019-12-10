Celebrate the Festive Season in Phuket with Special Christmas Dining Experiences

Sunset Grill - One of the best Phuket restaurants for sunset views The Pool House Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort are kicking off their season's celebrations in Phuket with a special giveaway contest on the Instagram platform, inviting those visiting Phuket during Christmas to come and enjoy some festive fayre.Lucky winners will have the chance to experience a range of special dining experiences over the festive period including: a 4-Course Christmas Eve Set Menu at signature restaurant Sunset Grill with festive touches such as Mushroom tortelloni with yellow pumpkin sauce, roasted chestnut, fresh white truffle; a Christmas Day Brunch at the Pool House restaurant featuring free flow selected beverages and carvery with Baked Christmas honey glazed ham; a 4-Course Christmas Day Dinner at Sunset Grill with Crispy confit of duck leg, seared duck foie gras, roasted chestnut, pomegranate syrup,Brussel sprout and truffle mashed potato; and the opportunity to join the Glow out in Style New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party with International buffet, DJ, entertainment, free-flow beverages, New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks at midnight.To enter the contest, guests are required to visit the hotel Instagram profile and follow the contest rules.The Closing date for the competition is 22 December 2019 and winners will be selected at random on 23 December 2019 with results posted on the hotel Instagram profile. ⠀For more information about the festive program of events at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, please visit he official hotel Instagram profile, Official hotel Facebook page , or www.hyattregencyphuket.com



