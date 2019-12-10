Debbie Joyce sings the Nancy Wilson song book.

Jazz legend Nancy Wilson's niece Debbie Joyce puts on a one of a kind intimate concert event showcasing the Nancy Wilson songbook.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debbie Joyce , Niece of Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson sings the definitive interpretation of the Nancy Wilson Songbook featuring the Tony Campodonico Trio in an intimate cabaret experience "Twas the Night Before New Years Eve: Debbie Joyce Sings the Nancy Wilson Songbook," at the Rockwell Table and Stage located at 1714 North Vermont Ave. Los Angeles California at 8:00pm.If you like Nancy Wilson, you’ll love Debbie Joyce’s show! Who else could do a better performance of the Nancy Wilson Songbook, than Nancy’s very own niece, Debbie Joyce. Her performance IS the DEFINITIVE Nancy Wilson Show. Debbie performs her legendary Aunt’s original songs and many of them are from Nancy Wilson’s never before heard private collection. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to experience Nancy Wilson's music as only her niece can sing it.Debbie Joyce's rich jazz lineage and smooth vocal stylings has made her synonymous with the famous MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL as the lead vocalist for the renowned bass player Leroy Vinegar. In her latest album and show, DEDICATED TO NANCY: THE SHOW GOES ON, Debbie sings with emotion and soul from the chart topping catalogue of Nancy Wilson as well as some of Nancy's favorite songs from her private collection. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase online.

Debbie Joyce performs live.



