iCall.com, Premium Domain Name, Available for Acquisition Exclusively from TLD Brokerage

Brokerage announces availability of two-decade old Intellectual property in form of several domain assets, trademarks for sale in telecommunication niche.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLD Brokerage, a provider of Domain Asset Brokerage Services , and subsidiary of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, has announced its exclusive agreement to offer the Internet domain name and online address “icall.com” along with its associated trademark, available for acquisition.“Short internet domain names in the legacy .com TLD (top level domain) ending are becoming increasingly rare,” said John Colascione , TLD Brokerage founder and CEO. “Along with the many Internet based calling services and improvements of speed and Internet connectivity in recent years, online telephony services have exploded which makes this rare opportunity to acquire this dynamite name especially unique.” www.icall.com was first registered in 1994 and is associated with the goods and services related to “telephone communication services, including aural and optical information transmission” and was acquired along with other assets of the company ICALL INC., all of which are currently held by GPG SL ICALL INVESTMENT, LLC.“Further substantiating this opportunity as unique is the wide range of use available for such a premium Internet domain name including letters historically used and synonymous with “electronic” and “Internet” communications and services dating back to 1994 such as the letters “i” and “e” similarly used in “iVillage”, BBC's “iPlayer”, Google's former “iGoogle” service as well as the many Apple related services which have been said by the company to stand for "Internet" with “iPod”, “iPhone”, “iTunes”, “iCloud”, and others” Colascione added.The letter "i" was also used in the popular Nickelodeon show “iCarly” based on the child star who used the Internet. Uses for “e” have been equally popular with such uses as “e-mail”, “e-commerce”, “e-business”, “e-banking” and “e-book” among countless others.As such, the following assets are available for acquisition:1. Internet domain name: icall.com, icall.net and icall.org2. Any and all rights associated with U.S. Federal Trademark Registration #2194066 originally filed by ICALL INC. and assigned to GPG SL ICALL INVESTMENT, LLC.To inquire about acquisition of the above intellectual property assets please contact John Colascione with TLD Brokerage at +1 561-370-7366 or by email at sales[@]tldbrokerage.com.About TLD BrokerageTLD Brokerage are experts at buying, selling, and brokering domain names and websites. The firm, a part of SEARCHEN NETWORKSInternet services, was founded by John Colascione, who is a member of the ICANN Business Constituency (The BC) and has been highlighted as a leading domain expert by domain name industry trade magazine DNJournal.com.



