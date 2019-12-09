Danny Brown, Top Agent, Speaks with Million Dollar Listing Star Tracy Tutor on “The Deal with Danny Brown” Podcast

Danny Brown, Top Agent

“Tracy is the perfect combination of class, sophistication, and style.” – Danny Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific Compass agent, Danny Brown, recently interviewed Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor on his new podcast, “The Deal with Danny Brown.” It was mentioned in this episode of the show that Tutor is the only female star ever on the “Million Dollar Listing ” and is one of the elite high-end brokers in Los Angeles. She is also the daughter of Ron Tutor (Tutor Perini) the largest commercial contractor in the country who is responsible for building Hudson Yards in NYC and the Metroline in Los Angeles.

Tracy joined her longtime friend and business associate on “The Deal with Danny Brown” last week. The podcast recently won the Best of Los Angeles Business Podcast 2019. “Tracy is the perfect combination of class, sophistication, style and she will open a can of Whoop ass on you and put you in check,” remarks Brown. “Tracy took a huge gamble on Million Dollar Listing. Unlike the guys on the show who had zero business when they joined the show, she already had a flourishing brokerage business and had a lot to lose,” says Danny Brown.

The Deal with Danny Brown launched on iTunes, Spotify, Sticher, Google Play and YouTube in Spring 2019. The podcast has gained quick traction and is now streaming in 18 countries and 42 states. It has had many distinguished guests from the upper echelon of all industries Distilling their invaluable life lessons and advice down into digestible bite size nuggets of knowledge. Guests from season I include James Farrior, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend and pro football Hall of Fame class of 2020, Darrell M. Blocker, the CIA Head of Station and Anti-Terrorism, Matt Hannaford, a baseball agent who negotiated the biggest contract in American Sports history for Manny Machado, Michael Levine, a PR guru who has represented 58 academy award winners, 34 Grammy award winners, 43 New York Times best sellers, and most recently Tracy Tutor who is a seasoned veteran in the luxury real estate industry like Danny Brown. “When you’ve been in the business as long as we have you understand that your relationships with top brokers are one of the most valuable assets you have. Tracy and I have seen it all, and have been through some wars together and always have each others back.”

Danny Brown started the podcast after years of being a mentor to other competing real estate agents in a dog eat dog world of every man for themselves. “I’ve been passionate about launching a podcast for the last couple of years. I thought it would be a great outlet and platform to broadcast what I do everyday, and shine a light on the relationships I have with interesting, successful people”, states Brown. “The concept of The Deal is to distill life lessons and advice from the world’s most successful people so we can educate and enlighten as many people as possible and pay it forward.” Brown believes the core part of his job is to give sound advice & insight to clients and add value any way he can no matter how difficult or high pressure the situation may be. Danny knows it is not easy to walk in his shoes and please everyone when there is often conflicing interests in high stakes real estate deals. “This business looks glamorous from the outside looking in, but spend a week in our shoes and you will want to check yourself into an asylum. It’s brutal, it’s cutthroat and it’s a grind 24-7, hopefully my podcast will be a repsite from that!” says Brown.



"The Deal with Danny Brown" Tracy Tutor Episode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1b4sbl41II&feature=youtu.be

----------------------------------

***Prior to working at Compass, Danny Brown was a partner at The Agency where he was one of their most prolific producers, well-respected leaders, and key mentors. He is on the Real Trends list of top 250 agents in the country and closed 37 transactions with just under $100M in volume in 2018. Over his career, Danny has closed over 350 transaction sides and $1B of sales volume.

Remaining a trusted and respected voice among his clients and colleagues, Danny Brown holds an extensive list of high-profile clients, including “C” level executives, tech entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and developers. He is considered one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources in the real estate industry and is often called upon to consult for developers, investors, financiers, and fellow real estate agents. You will find him speaking on various industry panels and leading training sessions for up and coming agents. He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, a member of the Jewish Federations Real Estate and Construction Division (REC) and a proud father of three children ages 9, 7 and 5.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.