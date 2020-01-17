Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst and His Remarkable Colleagues at the KVO Law Firm to Assist a Person With Mesothelioma in Louisiana-Get a Better Compensation Results

"Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste (KVO) knows what he is doing, and he and his colleagues are incredibly passionate about getting their clients the best compensation results. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, USA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana receives a top settlement result. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of KVO and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlement results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their family to not impulsively call a law firm advertising on the Internet in their local area. In many instances these are local car accident attorneys or mesothelioma marketing law firms that sign people with mesothelioma up-they do not typically do the claims work.

Please avoid hiring a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim without first making certain they know what they are doing, and they really will be your lawyer/law firm from start to finish. "We know for certain attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste (KVO) knows what he is doing, and he and his colleagues are incredibly passionate about getting their clients the best compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



