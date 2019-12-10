BlackFin Group Launches Progressive Training Program, Providing Generational & Soft Skills Guidance

Boutique consulting firm fills widening gap in today’s business climate

In today’s multi-cultural, gig, economy it’s becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to communicate, collaborate, and execute” — Michael Simon Chief Strategy Officer

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin Group Launches Progressive Training Program, Providing Generational & Soft Skills GuidanceBoutique consulting firm fills widening gap in today’s business climateIRVINE, California, December 5, 2019 – BlackFin Group – a boutique management consulting firm and a recognized resource to businesses nationwide, is excited to announce the launch of its new high-tech, high-touch training program. The one-day training programs are designed to fill a widening gap recognized in businesses worldwide; training courses that are focused on the development of soft skills and the harmonizing of multi-generational work forces to increase a firm’s overall productivity and effectiveness.“In today’s multi-cultural, gig, economy it’s becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to communicate, collaborate, and execute,” said Michael Simon, Chief Strategy Officer at BlackFin Group. “Consider for a minute, that we have multiple generations speaking different business languages, with different motivations and requirements for job satisfaction. Added to that is the fact that technology is draining our society of soft skills and interpersonal communication. With over 25% of the American workforce (41.4 Million people) leaving their job voluntarily - there should be cause for concern in executive leadership and those figures should serve as a call to action for training. It’s never been more important for organizations to receive the leadership training they need to effectively blend these impressive groups of people together, while developing the soft skills needed to increase overall productivity, organizational effectiveness, and ultimately the success of the firm.”BlackFin Groups President and CEO Keith Kemph added, that the launch of our training program is a “major pillar” in the foundation of our commitment to provide clients the products, resources, and services they desire to help them successfully execute on their strategic investments (projects).According to Project Management Institute, over 65% of all projects worldwide fail, and that most test cases prove these failures are not due to technology, but due to people. BlackFin Groups’ unique training program not only complements its full suite of resources but also rounds out its commitment to helping organizations successfully execute on each strategic initiative they engage.BlackFin Group is a worldwide provider of management consulting services that solves for complex business problems and successfully implements change adoption. The firm is taking a distinctly different consulting approach in the market by offering fixed rate project pricing, full transparency, and partnership. BlackFin Group aims to help clients reduce time and costs of projects and measures success based on client satisfaction.About BlackFin Group:BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in the five critical disciplines of business to help with your specific needs. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing our clients the best in resources, training, application development, and consulting services to ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com BlackFin Group15642 Sand Canyon Ave #51644Irvine, CA 92619-1644



