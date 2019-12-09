Introducing the Shadow Compact Fume Extractor

Shadow Compact Fume Extractor Imperial Systems Inc

The Shadow functions as a lower price point fume collector for applications with noncombustible dust.

MERCER, PA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Systems , Inc has released the new Shadow Compact Fume Extractor. The Shadow’s patent pending design offers efficient dust and fume filtration for laser cutting applications, light loading weld fume applications, and other light loading noncombustible dust applications.The Shadow functions as a lower price point, high quality dust and fume collector for applications with noncombustible dust. It is designed to be placed inside a facility and to be easily connected to existing equipment. Installation within the building is easy due to a multi-directional inlet for duct connection.The Shadow comes equipped with a pre-wired control panel, and it requires only power and compressed air connections. Differential pressure gauges offer easy monitoring of filter function. On demand pulse cleaning and remote start capability improve ease of use.The Shadow also features the Imperial Systems Safety Pentagon, with anti-ramp lift rails, double gasketed filters, filter grounding to the collector, a lift rail door stop, and a Sure-Stop system of indexing filter pans and bars. These features make filter installation safer and ensure correct placement.Easy access panels on the Shadow allow access to the optional HEPA housing and the material collection bucket. Emptying of the bucket can be accomplished in just a few minutes. Industry leading DeltaMAXX Prime filters with 400 square feet of media maximize air to cloth ratio.Options for the Shadow include a smoke detector and sprinkler system for applications with a risk of sparks or flame. Inlet and outlet dampers are also optional. All Shadow Compact Fume Extractors feature sound-control insulation for quiet operation and a butterfly damper to allow adjustment of airflow.Please contact us at Imperial Systems to find out if the Shadow Compact Fume Extractor is a good solution for your dust and fume control needs.Imperial Systems Inc.7320 W. Market St.Mercer, PA 16137

