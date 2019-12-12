Saturn Vehicle Warranty Alternatives Available from autopom!

Extended vehicle warranty alternatives available from autopom!.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of Saturn drivers are turning to autopom! Vehicle Protection Plans. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Saturn Vehicle Protection Plan helps drivers cover the costs of unforeseen car repairs.

“Whether there’s a problem with the engine on the way to work or an issue with the brakes while you’re on vacation, our protection plans ensure that help is near,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!.

autopom!’s Vehicle Protection Plans include roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and choice of repair shop. Some plans include added benefits like interest-free payment options and even tire protection.

“Drivers of both new and used vehicles are turning to autopom! for a no-pressure, no-hassle, consultative quote for extended protection,” says Jones.

To learn more about Saturn extended vehicle warranty alternatives from autopom!, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141 to request a free quote.



