Taradel to Present at the Keller Williams futuRE Pitch Battle

Taradel's marketing platform

Taradel one of 29 tech companies invited to pitch at cutting-edge real estate industry innovation event.

It's an honor to present at futuRE given Keller Williams exceptional history as innovators.” — Jim Fitzgerald, CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel, a 12-time Inc. 5000 martech company, was named a presenter at futuRE , an invitation-only real estate technology pitch battle. Powered by Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, futuRE will focus on “where the next generation of real estate begins.”Taradel is among a list of 29 tech companies that will compete for votes from agents to access their businesses operating within the Keller Williams ecosystem and the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.“With futuRE, we’re again displaying our deep commitment to empower our agents with choice,” said Jeff Tamaru, head of corporate development, Keller Williams. “We expect our inaugural technology pitch battle to offer up a host of more best-in-class options for agents to choose how they want to run their business within the Keller Cloud.”The futuRE event takes place at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.Taradel’s All-in-One direct marketing platform helps real estate agents reach home buyers and sellers with a powerful mix of direct mail, social media, and digital ads — in ten minutes or less. The self-service platform includes tools such as audience-targeting filters, free design templates, and customizable media options.“It's an honor to present at futuRE given Keller Williams' exceptional history as innovators,” said Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. “They’re paving the way towards the future and our next-generation marketing platform could be a big part of that.”More than 450 real estate leaders on-site will vote together with agents in North America via livestream to select 10 finalists, one finalist per theme, to prioritize and onboard into the Keller Cloud.The first place winner will receive a $15,000 prize and second place will receive a $5,000 prize. Top winners will be priority onboarded onto the Keller Cloud ahead of other finalists.The group of 29 tech companies was selected from an original list of more than 80 companies competing for access into the Keller Cloud during a weeklong voting process that happened in November 2019.About Keller WilliamsAustin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 offices and 185,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.About TaradelFounded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 200 million Every Door Direct Mailand digital ads using the company's platform. To learn more visit https://www.taradel.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.