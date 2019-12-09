Riverbend Apartments Prioritizes High Tech Living with SemaConnect Smart EV Charging Stations for Residents

The new SemaConnect EV charging stations at Riverbend Apartments make life easier for residents with electric vehicles

New luxury apartment community in northwest Charlotte adds smart networked charging stations for residents driving electric vehicles

Most EV drivers charge at home which is why we installed SemaConnect charging stations to support new residents who drive electric. Now Riverbend residents can wake up knowing their battery is filled.” — Lance Ramsey, development manager at Brown Investment Properties

CHARLOTTE, N.C., USA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Apartments, located in northwest Charlotte and managed by Brown Investment Properties, has installed two energy efficient SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations for residents. These two new Series 6 smart EV charging stations are the newest community amenities that include accessible living options, designer clubhouse, fitness center, smart technology, and close proximity to Interstate 485 and the new Riverbend Shopping Center.

Riverbend Apartments is the second BIP apartment development to receive SemaConnect charging stations. At another property previously owned by BIP, EV drivers had asked management to install smart charging stations so they could charge overnight. When developing the new community in Charlotte, Brown Investment made SemaConnect EV charging a priority for new community amenities.

“When developing Riverbend Apartments, we wanted to make sure that our community was a welcoming home for all our new residents,” said Lance Ramsey, development manager at Brown Investment Properties. “We knew that most EV drivers charge at home, which is why we installed SemaConnect charging stations to support new residents who drive electric. Now, Riverbend residents can wake up knowing their battery is filled, without worrying about finding charging stations elsewhere in the city. We’ve already seen two of our Tesla owners charging after work! Our two new smart SemaConnect stations help us offer the convenience and luxury that our residents are looking for in Charlotte.”

“Lance Ramsey and Brown Investment Properties know the value of smart technology at luxury apartment communities in North Carolina,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “The biggest barrier to buying an electric vehicle is not having a place to charge. With their new SemaConnect charging stations, Brown Investment Properties is making life more convenient for EV drivers and apartment dwellers in North Carolina.”

The two new SemaConnect smart EV charging stations at Riverbend Apartments are mounted on a dual pedestal near the community amenities. In addition to the durable aluminum casing, cable management system, and interactive LED lights, the Series 6 charging stations offer connectivity to the SemaConnect Network. Using the SemaConnect Network, station owners can manage station access, set custom pricing, and view sustainability reports. Residents at Riverbend can view live station status and manage their SemaConnect accounts using the SemaConnect mobile app.

About Riverbend Apartments:

Riverbend Apartments features well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, with accessible living options available. Smart home features take living convenience to a new level! No need to leave home to enjoy your downtime - there is a designer clubhouse, fitness center, pool and summerhouse at Riverbend. Additional amenities include a dog park, dog wash, carwash, and car charging stations. The new Riverbend Shopping Center is right outside your door – it doesn’t get more convenient than that. Interstate 485 will conveniently connect you to the rest of your world. Visit https://www.riverbend-apts.com/.

About Brown Investment Properties:

Brown Investment Properties, Inc. is a family owned commercial real estate firm located in Greensboro, North Carolina which incorporated in 1960. Brown Investments Properties is proud of its director’s and senior management’s 185 collective years of experience. And, with its team, having designations of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Certified Property Manager (CPM),Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR®), and Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS), Brown Investment Properties is recognized among the experts in commercial real estate. Visit https://www.bipinc.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



