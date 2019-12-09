EiTESAL Matchmaking between ICT industry & Research and Faculty Members

EiTESAL is availing opportunities to its members in cooperation with ITAC to design innovative, competitive products in cooperation with the University staff.

CAIRO, EGYPT, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EiTESAL is cooperating with ITAC to avail an opportunity to its members to design innovative, highly competitive products, maximizing the utilization of available resources and transforming intellectual properties into economic assets that allow accumulation of wealth building better future.

Are you a company looking to develop new products?

Do you have a research idea and you want to transform to a marketable product?

Register here and starting December 11, login to request one to one meeting with



