EGP 100,000 Prize Innovation & Entrepreneurship Award in memory of Dr. Tarek Kamel

EiTESAL is Launching the competition for the EGP 100,000. Prize for the best 2020 Technology idea/startup

EGYPT, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Award:

In memory of Dr. Tarek Kamel, former Minister of CIT, and honoring his name, his fellows, classmates, and fans decided to establish trust fund to award a yearly prize to the best innovative idea or emerging company in the field of communications and information technology in the name of "Dr. Tarek Kamel Award". The prize will be announced on the annual EiTESAL’s anniversary in the presence and participation of the family of Dr. Tarek Kamel.

General terms and conditions:

• That the idea / start-up company serves one of the telecommunications and information technology fields

• It will provide a technology enabled solution serving the community

• The participant has the right to submit only one idea / startup.

• Proof of concept is needed.

• Emerging / start-up companies that have not been formally established for more than 3 years

• Submission of a feasibility study / business plan

• In case of foreign ownership, the ownership of the company must be at least 51% for the Egyptians

• The company has never had more than one investment cycle.

• It is not permissible to use any external party to prepare documents and application form.

• The idea/emerging company has not won any other similar contests or prizes.•

How to apply:

a) fill in the subscription form

b) A written report about the company / idea of no more than 3 pages written in English. (Font size 12 & line spacing 1.15).

c) Provide URL for a 2/3 minutes video describing the idea/company technology

Submission deadline: 15 Nov., 2020