SiFive to Host RISC-V Tech Symposium and Workshop in Cairo on October 12, 2019

Mentor Graphics, a Siemens business; EITESAL NGO; the American University in Cairo. and Efabless are co hosting the RISC-V symposium & workshop

CAIRO, EGYPT, October 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:

The RISC-V Tech Symposium and Workshop is intended to be highly educational and serve as an all-inclusive venue to foster and grow the RISC-V ecosystem. Attendees will learn about SiFive custom cores and design platforms, and the SaaS-based approach that is enabling fast and easy access to them. Attendees will also have a unique hands-on opportunity to configure their own custom core and bring up on FPGA.

In combination with co-hosts and ecosystem partners, SiFive has been actively promoting the RISC-V ISA throughout the world via its SiFive Tech Symposiums and coordinating RISC-V workshops. In all, there will be over 50 events that will have taken place in 2019 alone. The RISC-V Tech Symposium Workshop in Cairo, Egypt is a unique event in that its magnitude and participants represent the prominence and growth of the RISC-V ecosystem throughout the region.

WHO:

The RISC-V Tech Symposium and Workshop will feature keynote presentations by Hazem El Tahawy, managing director of the Middle East and North Africa Region for Mentor Graphics, and Mohamed Shedeed, managing director of EITESAL. Shafy Eltoukhy, senior vice president of operations and general manager of the Silicon Business Unit at SiFive will also deliver a keynote presentation. In addition, Mohamed Shalan, associate professor in the CSCE Department at The American University in Cairo and Mohamed Kassem, Co-Founder & CTO of eFabless.com will be featured presenters.

WHERE & WHEN:

Moataz Al-Alfi Hall

The AUC - New Campus (5th Settlement)

New Cairo,

Reception & networking starts 9am

Presentations and Workshop: 9:20 a.m. – 17:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided.

Event Agenda

Please register now at: Registration

Attendance is free, but seating is limited.

About Mentor Graphics, a Siemen’s Business

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products, consulting services, and award-winning support for the world’s most successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. Corporate headquarters are located at 8005 S.W. Boeckman Road, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070-7777. Web site: http://www.mentor.com.

About EITESAL

EITESAL is a private NGO of ICTE companies, Multi-national corporations, Organizations and Institutions operating in Egypt. EITESAL is working under the Egyptian Civil Organizations law 84/2002.

About The American University in Cairo

The American University in Cairo (AUC) was founded in 1919 and is major contributor to the social, political and cultural life of the Arab Region. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions, and study abroad programs. An independent, nonprofit, apolitical, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP, development tools and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 14 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

About Efabless Corporation

Efabless.com is the world’s first crowdsourcing platform for semiconductors. Through Efabless’ platform customers connect with a global community of design firms and professionals to deliver mixed signal IC design solutions. Efabless provides its IC design community with an online platform offering everything needed to deliver a complete solution. This includes design flows, a marketplace and a repository of IP and SoC reference designs as well as access to foundry processes and MPW services to get to prototypes. The entire offering is designed to eliminate the cost and administrative barriers that have traditionally inhibited IC designers from realizing new solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.