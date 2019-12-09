Indoor Ag-Con Launches Start-Up Showcase

Indoor Ag-Con Launches dedicated showplace on exhibition floor for early to mid-stage indoor farming and agtech companies seeking ways to meet investor, growers and others

New Exhibition Opportunity For Early To Mid-Stage Indoor Farming and Agtech Companies Joins May 18-20, 2020 Edition At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con will launch a dedicated showplace on the exhibition floor for early to mid-stage indoor farming and agtech companies seeking ways to meet investors, farmers/growers and other attendees during the May 18-20, 2020 edition at the Wynn Las Vegas. One of many new initiatives for the premier crop-agnostic trade event for vertical and indoor farming, the Start-Up Showcase will shine a spotlight on the newest technologies and capabilities from today’s emerging leaders.“Available exclusively to new, first-time Indoor Ag-Con exhibitors, our Start-Up Showcase is designed to offer these young companies a cost-effective, easily accessible gateway to indoor ag decision-makers,” explains Brian Sullivan, co-owner of Indoor Ag-Con LLC along with other event industry veterans Nancy Hallberg and Kris Sieradzki. “And, it gives our attendees the perfect opportunity to network with these newcomers and get a first-hand look at their offerings.”The Indoor Ag-Con May 2020 Start-Up Showcase booth package includes a high-top table, two stools, one all access Indoor Ag-Con Conference Pass, as well as a number of marketing promotions. To learn more, companies can contact Indoor Ag-Con Booth and Sponsorship Sales Representative Peter Lucibelli at peter@indoor.ag or 203.887.3457.Start-Up Showcase joins a number of other new features and highlights that will all be part of Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas. Among them:NEW LOCATION: WYNN LAS VEGASTo deliver a top-quality meeting experience for its attendees, Indoor Ag-Con heads to Wynn Las Vegas for 2020. Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 “Gold List,” a title received for the 12th time.NEW ASSOCIATION ALLIANCESIndoor Ag-Con is forging new alliances with other events, industry associations/groups that will play an integral role in its marketing outreach and conference programming. Look for partnership announcements coming soon.FINE-TUNED EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM FEATURING THREE DEDICATED TRACKSIndoor Ag-Con surveyed past attendees to find out what they need from a conference and in response, is building a robust schedule covering 3 core tracks – Business, Science|Technology and Alternative Crops. The schedule will offer a mix of panel presentations, fireside chats and other programs that bring together different perspectives and steer clear of commercial pitches.EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIESIn addition to the new Startup Showcase, the Indoor Ag-Con team is working to bring even more resources for farmers/growers to explore across all sectors – everything from government agencies to insurance/finance and other business services to IT solutions, lighting solutions, substrates, vertical farming solutions and much more. Attendees and exhibitors alike will also have even more networking opportunities with daily continental breakfast, coffee break and luncheon sessions, evening receptions, and more.QUICK FACTS:WHEN: Monday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (Exhibits Open May 18-19)WHERE: Wynn Las Vegas , 3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email hello@indoor.agABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the premier trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis |hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, so setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information: https://indoor.ag



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.