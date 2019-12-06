MISUNDERSTOOD MINERS OFTEN FIND THEMSELVES, NOT THEIR INDUSTRY. UNDER SIEGE

Mine 9

I made Mine 9 as a way to honor the brave men and women who work underground and to allow those on the outside looking in to better understand what these miners actually do for the rest of us.” — Eddie Mensore, director and producer of Mine 9

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Miners Day was designated in Congress in 2009 to honor the contributions and sacrifices of miners across the country both past and present. More than 325,000 men and women work in nearly 13,000 underground and surface mines across the United States. It can be a dangerous, dirty and debilitating business, often passed down through the generations from grandfather to father to son.The coal mining industry in particular is often the target of intense debate on both sides of the political spectrum, , leaving the miners themselves in the middle, even though their primary goal is just to feed their families, often in economically depressed areas with few if any other job prospects.And although the coal mining industry has been in gradual decline for decades due to a combination of automation, environmental and safety concerns, dwindling price per ton and other factors, the sector still supplies power for about a third of all electricity in the U.S. and a significant number of good paying jobs in cash strapped small towns in Appalachia and other parts of the U.S.The 2019 film MINE 9 , produced and directed by West Virginia native Eddie Mensore set out to honor the miners while entertaining audiences and not wading into the political debate. The fast-paced entertaining epic, dubbed a “claustrophobic thriller” by critics spotlights tragedy, terror, and survival for a group of nine underground coal miners. When things go very wrong at a poorly maintained mine, the tight knit group of coworkers and friends find themselves trapped two miles underground with less than an hour’s worth of oxygen to survive. And although MINE 9 doesn’t take sides politically, it definitely sides with the miners themselves, who are just trying to provide for their families and stay alive day in and day out underground.MINE 9 enjoyed an initial spring 2019 release with phenomenal reviews including a 93% “fresh” score on RottenTomatoes.com . More importantly to director/producer Mensore, MINE 9 played for weeks to packed theaters and big thumbs-up signs from moviegoers throughout the coalfields where the movie premiered before New York and Los Angeles. MINE 9 often beat major Hollywood releases like "Avengers Endgame" and Disney’s “Dumbo" at the local box office in those markets.“I made Mine 9 as a way to honor the brave men and women who work underground and to allow those on the outside looking in to better understand what these miners actually do for the rest of us,” says Mensore, who grew up in West Virginia, ground zero of the Appalachian coal fields, and knew many miners personally. “National Miner’s Day is for them, and they deserve it and more for helping keep America’s lights on every day."One of 2019’s best reviewed indie movies Mine 9 releases on DVD, Blu Ray and digital platforms including InDemand, Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, Time Warner, Sling, Verizon, M-Go, Vudu, Dish, AT&T, Xbox and Play Station January 7, 2020. DVD and Blu Ray will be available at Walmart, Amazon.com , Best Buy, and Target.Eddie Mensore and MINE 9 co-star and fellow West Virginia Kevin Sizemore (known for his roles in Woodlawn, Fear The Walking Dead, Chicago P.D., Timeless, Under The Dome, Desperate Housewives, Notorious and more) are both available for interviews.

Mine 9 - Official Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.