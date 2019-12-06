Aqualaro Affordable Brand New Yacht Club Program

Aqualaro is pleased to introduce a brand new mini yacht club program to yacht lovers.

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualaro www.Aqualaro.com (Aqualaro, the Company). Aqualaro is pleased to introduce a brand new mini yacht club program to yacht lovers.The company offers the perfect solution for its guests overnight stays in places such as Key West, The Bahamas, and Intercostal, ideal for occasional budget-minded visitors to Lantana Florida.The mini yacht club program launch in Lantana, Florida offers a unique affordable club program with $0.00 upfront fees. Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Aqualaro, said, “Aqualaro is a truly unique one of a kind, yacht mini club program. Our idea was to create a unique program that would be suitable for our guests, who only pay a minimum monthly subscription, which will allow our guests to use vessels when they want and how they want”.All that is required for Aqualaro members to do is board the vessel and choose the desired itinerary. Aqualaro crew and captain will take care of the rest.In our possessions are two vessels ranging in size from 34’ to 37’ fully crewed and managed, and you are allowed to combine them if you wish, so the only thing you need to do is to jump on board and enjoy either Carver Mariner or Sea Ray Sundancer.Disclosure:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Aqualaro that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be”, “expects”, “may affect”, “believed”, “estimate”, “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Aqualaro cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Aqualaro is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Aqualaro’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Aqualaro’s control. In addition to those discussed in Aqualaro’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Aqualaro’s management, including, but not limited to, Aqualaro’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Aqualaro’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Aqualaro’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Aqualaro’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Aqualaro does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Aqualaro@Aqualaro.comTOLL-FREE (866)771 7471SOURCE: Aqualaro



