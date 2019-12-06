LBJ Construction Announces New Website Launch

Houston’s award-winning home remodeling company updates their website to better serve their clients.

We consistently deliver on our promise to complete projects on time, on budget, and with the least amount of stress.” — Breck Powers

HOUSTON, TX, US, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home remodeling, custom home building, and handyman services company LBJ Construction, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. The new site provides more detailed information about the services LBJ provides, along with a stunning portfolio showing home remodeling, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and custom-built home projects that have been recently completed.Owner and manager of LBJ Construction, Breck Powers, says he is delighted with the look of the new website. “It truly reflects the quality workmanship that we are renowned for throughout the Houston area,” says Powers. “We have earned an outstanding reputation because we pay close attention to those little details and finishes, as well as provide excellent customer service. Anyone thinking about doing some home remodeling will get a good idea of what they can expect from our services by browsing through our new site.”The website provides easy-to-follow links to the company’s general portfolio, custom builds, bathroom portfolio and kitchen portfolio. It also features recent customer reviews, a FAQ section, plus a contact page where interested clients can conveniently leave their contact information.The website may be new, but the company is not. In fact, it was founded 25 years ago. The owner, Breck Powers, has been passionate about the remodeling and building industry for most of his life. Powers has been recognized for his talents and dedication to the industry on several occasions. He was awarded Remodeler of the year by the Greater Houston Builders Association and has won several local and state awards.Furthermore, he has received many industry certifications such as Certified Graduate Remodel, Graduate Master Builder, and Certified Aging in Place Specialist through the National Association of Home Builders. Powers has also served as the Greater Houston Builders Association Remodelers Council President, board member, and board member of the Texas Association of Builders.“I’m proud of our accomplishments, and especially proud of our talented and hard-working team,” Powers adds. “We consistently deliver on our promise to complete projects on time, on budget, and with the least amount of stress. I hope you’ll take this opportunity to look at our website and see what we can do for your home.”About the CompanyServing Houston homeowners since 1995, LBJ Construction has the experience and expertise to complete remodeling, custom built homes, and new construction projects, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and general handyman services.For more information, visit the website at https://www.lbjconstruction.com/



