Former WPB Mayor Jeri Muoio & Community Activist Bill Newgent Join Together to Create New Company, Great Cities For All

Great Cities For All Logo

Great Cities For All is focused on growing organizational leaders, empowering teams and cultivating strong community relations

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio, and community activist Bill Newgent, today announce their new venture, Great Cities For All, a new company working with public and private organizations to build paths to positive work cultures, leadership development and community networks. Muoio leads Great Cities For All as President and CEO and Newgent as Vice President.

Great Cities For All (GCFA) aims to help organizations grow leaders, empower teams and cultivate strong community relations. Muoio and Newgent believe that all organizations deserve engaged workers who love where they work. When a team is fully engaged, they provide excellent service and outstanding work which translates into strong community relations and networks to help the organization achieve its goals.

GCFA has partnered with Great Place To Work, the global firm that certifies and helps organizations become great places to work for all their employees. Additional strategic partners working with GCFA include, Intentional-Influence, The Kelly Merbler Company, Rosebud Consulting, Inc and My PR Guru, LLC. GCFA is a John Maxwell Certified Member.

Services provided by Great Cities For All, include:

* Workplace Culture

* Leadership and Professional Development

* Government Relations

* Community Relations

* Political Campaigns

* Issues Management

Muoio served in elected office as a City Commissioner in West Palm Beach and two terms as the elected strong Mayor in West Palm Beach, one of only six in the state of Florida. Now, she is using her experience to work with cities, organizations and leaders across Florida to help them reach their goals, and potential. Muoio holds a Ph.D. in Education Leadership and served for many years as a school district leader. She has studied leadership, taught leadership and served as a leader.

Newgent has an extensive background in coaching and training individuals and groups in the areas of personal development and leadership. His background in broadcasting and as an advisor to executives and elected leaders provides him a unique depth and understanding on addressing organizational and community outreach challenges. Newgent studied Public Policy and Leadership at the University of Virginia, Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and at The Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

To learn more about Great Cities For All, please visit: http://gcfapr.com/.

About Great Cities For All:

Working with both public and private sector organizations, Great Cities For All builds paths to positive work cultures, leadership development and community networks. Our focus is helping you grow leaders, empower your team and cultivate strong community relations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.