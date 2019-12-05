Teen Girls in Technology Scholarships Recipients Recognized

ACS is committed to educating young girls about science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) by partnering with the YWCA of Greater Atlanta.

DULUTH, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duluth, GA - American CyberSystems (ACS Group) announced the recipients of YWCA of Greater Atlanta’s Teen Girls in Technology (TGI Tech) scholarships on July 31, 2019. Through its Foundation, ACS continues to demonstrate its commitment to educating young girls about science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) by partnering with the YWCA of Greater Atlanta. The Foundation awarded three scholarships; the recipients are: Cindy Sorto Carcamo, Carver Early College; Ablavi Woeledji, Southwest DeKalb High School; and Trendy Wright, Southwest DeKalb High School.

Each scholar received an academic scholarship totaling $10,000. Cindy Carcamo will attend Georgia State University (Decatur Campus) in the fall and study chemistry. Her goal is to start a cosmetics company. Ablavi Woeledji will begin her studies at nationally-ranked Oglethorpe University, which is located in Brookhaven, Georgia. Her long-range plan to become a surgical doctor. Trendy Wright, inspired by her work in the TGI Tech lab, will pursue a degree in Information Technology at Columbus State University.

Sharmen Gowens, YWCA of Greater Atlanta’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “ACS’ partnership has elevated the program’s impact through hands-on support and scholarships. TGI Tech is proof positive that education needn’t be out of reach. Truly, partnering with ACS has altered the trajectory of their lives.” Gowens explained that teachers and students are excited about the scholarships because they are tangible proof that pursuing a secondary education is possible.

According to Nita Sardana, Vice President of Community Outreach and Corporate Giving at ACS Group, “Education can empower people to achieve their personal and professional dreams. TGI Tech’s innovative approach to STEAM is what sets it apart from similar programs. Whether it’s a field trip to the world-renown Kennedy Space Center, or attending a lunch with an Astronaut, TGI Tech engages the mind and senses.” Sardana advised that partnership with the YWCA is longstanding and started in 2006, the year of the program’s inception. To date, hundreds of girls have graduated from TGI Tech and gained critical-thinking and problem-solving skills. The Foundation has awarded $120,000 in academic scholarships.

“One of the most impactful things that happened during the graduation was when one the parents shared that the ACS scholarship was the only one her daughter received. That really struck a chord with me and others as well. So, when people ask me why ACS supports TGI Tech, it’s moments like this that demonstrate the power of education.” Sardana concluded.

About ACS Group

American CyberSystems (ACS Group) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business solutions organization and trusted partner to mid-market and enterprise clients around the world for over 20 years. Headquartered in Atlanta, ACS Group has grown to over $800 million in revenue with more than 15,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Our Industry verticals includes cognitive sciences, cloud computing, data sciences, product engineering, robotic process automation, machine learning, and block chain, all of which help clients envision, build and run their businesses more efficiently while reducing costs and improving cash flow. ACS is also an industry leader in Build-Operate-Transfer models, on-demand talent these and other innovative workforce solutions.

About the YWCA of Greater Atlanta

YWCA of Greater Atlanta is a local chapter of YWCA USA and has been a voice for change for women and families in Georgia since its founding at Spelman College in 1902. Our organization’s foundation is built upon a history of mobilizing diverse groups of women leaders to identify community problems and advocate for solutions. To effect long-term change, YWCA of Greater Atlanta addresses the needs of women and girls at multiple levels, providing direct services and programs in tandem with awareness-raising and public policy analysis. By focusing on advocacy and social justice, health and safety, and education and economic empowerment, we work to improve the lives of women and girls and their families, and to create safer, healthier, more equitable communities in Georgia. Visit www.ywcaatlanta.org for more information.



