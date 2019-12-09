Another Enhancement Released in a Goal-Shattering Year For BoardBookit

BoardBookit | Secure Board Portal and Board Management Tools

Shared Annotations Increases Board Member Collaboration and Communication

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit , an award-winning board portal provider, has released yet another feature enhancement in 2019. Finishing the year strong, the board portal provider will be offering a user-friendly option to share document annotations in board meeting documents. This feature makes its debut as a priority upgrade to the portal software to increase board collaboration and communication. This feature update will give board members the opportunity to share thoughts and ideas with one another or opt to keep them for themselves. BoardBookit is hyper-focused on producing the best possible board experience for its users, and Shared Annotations is perfectly aligned with that goal.BoardBookit CEO, Marion Lewis comments, “It has been an incredible year for BoardBookit’s product development, so I am thrilled to be releasing this collaborative update just in time for 2020.”The BoardBookit customer success team was poised and ready to explain and guide users through the new features with a visual quick guide on the changes. As always, they were also available 24/7 to support their customers in this feature launch.Today’s governance is more complex than ever and demands a technology partner nimble enough to address those challenges. BoardBookit strives to be the agile and innovative answer to that demand.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 10,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



