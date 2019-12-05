Guardian Jet Launches Free Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool

Image 3- Guardian Jet Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool- Side-by-side aircraft cabin comparison for two mid-size jets Image 1- Guardian Jet Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool- Floor plan comparison for two mid-size jets. Image 2- Guardian Jet Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool- Cross-section overlay for two mid-size jets. Guardian Jet logo

Guardian Jet LLC has launched an Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool on its website to help users compare floor plans and cross-sections for 80+ aircraft models.

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet.com), the aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting firm, today announced the addition of an Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool to both its website and Vault client portal. The highly anticipated new tool provides graphically illustrated floor plans and aircraft cross-sections that enable viewers to compare, side-by-side, more than 80 aircraft models.Guardian Jet Managing Partner Mike Dwyer noted that the new tool will be an enormous help to company clients, helping them make more informed decisions about their aircraft purchases. “Guardian Jet is an airplane broker, but we’re also in the information business,” Dwyer said. “This new tool will help our clients narrow down their options based on their needs, and help them research, gather data and conduct due diligence, all in one place. There’s no need to visit various aircraft manufacturer sites with disparate data … we’re a one stop shop.”Dwyer also commented that the tool was carefully designed for its “user friendliness.” “Even a novice will be able to easily and quickly understand how to manipulate it,” he said.Using the Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool, users will be able to:● Compare two airplane makes and models side-by-side, and view the size differences.● Lay one cross section on top of another to gain an even better visual understanding of size differences.● See the cabin sizes in overlay format, to gauge and compare an average passenger’s height in relation to the cabin roominess.● Review a sample floor plan to understand the exact configuration and how many passengers each aircraft can seat comfortably.● Compare the floor plan layouts to determine the difference in space and layouts.● Determine the number of passengers that can be comfortably boarded.The Aircraft Cabin Comparison Tool joins Guardian Jet’s suite of online tools, including:● Aircraft Comparison – Compare up to three aircraft models and review each model’s technical, performance, financial and operational aspects.● Create a Budget – Determine the cost to buy and fly with an automated cash flow projection, based on your individual requirements data and/or Guardian Estimate™.● Range Rings and Range Maps – Compare the flight ranges of up to three aircraft makes and models from airports worldwide.To learn more about Guardian Jet, including its aircraft sales for new and preowned jets as well as aircraft acquisitions, visit GuardianJet.com or call +1 203-453-0800.About the VaultRequiring a client login, the Guardian Jet Vault is a transparent, online, aviation asset management portal. It's designed to help clients quickly search for new or replacement aircraft, and enables them to easily manage an aircraft, just as they would any asset.About Guardian JetFounded in 2002, Guardian Jet, LLC is a world leader in aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting. Based in Guilford, Connecticut—with satellite offices in the U.S. and Europe—the firm distinguishes itself with its focus on integrity and industry expertise, and by consistently providing business value to clients. Guardian Jet’s core mission has always been to earn the right to buy and sell aircraft on behalf of its clientele by providing great consulting advice, market intelligence and flawless execution. The company’s online Vault aviation asset management portal is designed to help clients quickly search for new or replacement aircraft, and easily manage an aircraft just as they would any asset.###



