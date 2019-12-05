ArtsPRunlimited,Inc. ArtsPR links the past to create a better future for all of us announces plans for 2020 and their YE appeal for support.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtsPRunlimited,Inc .links the past to create a better future for all of us.For 2020 we are planning special events at Watchung Books in Montclair, Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace in Manhattan and the Noguchi Museum in Queens among other projects. Teddy appeared at the 1911 unveiling of the LINCOLN monument in Newark by Gustav Bourglan (and 3 more sculptures)before Mount Rushmore. We hope you can join us as a supporter in 2020.We finally completed American Phantasmagoria which will be published by Lulu Books in 2020. My play FANGS TO RICHES was a Finalist in the recent Rave Festival will appear in this book.The Oradell Library noted "our rare and intriguing program (with many compliments), and our lively question and answer period." Our artists Christine Conforti; Patricia Flynn; Eric Hafen; Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo and Donald Zirilli also donated their time for our programs in Rutherford and Oradell.Noted writer and director Daniel P Quinn received a Scholarship + Certification from Nonprofit Executive & Emerging Leader Institute at Rutgers University, Newark, NJ in 2015. His work ranges from playwrighting to historic walking tours, special events and guest lectures or programs at the Paterson Museum; Fair Lawn Library, Lambert Castle, Oradell and Nutley Libraries to Bridgeton, NJ, to Off-Broadway.New Jersey has many histories including G. Antonio Basso who emigrated from Italy to Newark, NJ in 1900 who came to America at age 14. Newark has many roots including England, Spain, Italy, Armenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France and are featured in Newark, Italy + Me. Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future.organized labor by Daniel P. Quinn is a wonderful book of poems that evoke old New York and also address recent issues we face today in the world since 9/11. Most of all the poems capture the daily struggle of a man who is coming to terms with who he is by his sensitive observations of past and present influences and by the humor of everyday life.organized labor rates attention: "An ambitious collection by Daniel P. Quinn, which covers four generations of American and family history, from the birth of his grandmother in NYC in 1887 to the fall of the Twin Towers in 2001. "organized labor" has multiple allusions: from the 1913 strike of 20,000 Paterson silk workers (Botto House/Haledon, NJ), to the labor of organizing--and reconciling--past and present (captured eloquently in the title poem, ''''Organized Labor''''), to even the labor of preparing one''''s poetry for publication.Evocations of Edgar Allan Poe and his Bronx cottage (''''Poetry in Transformation''''); soul-draining office work (''''x-mas greetings on oppression!''''); opera (''''Omaggio''''); Art and Politics.Reagan years (''''re: public rhetoric''''), . Remember: magic tricks & cowboys/the Wild West, while joking about RR. You can hear the silence of Art./And look at the price tags for VanGogh,/Now, that he''''s art & dead". "Feature coverage in The Record; Irish Echo; Italian Voice, Coast Star; Irish Post (Wisconsin), Italian Tribune; Montclair Times, The Star-Ledger; Jersey Journal.Awards: The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, OBIE Award Off-Broadway; Making History !! National Park Service in Paterson; Catholic Charities; New York Times Foundation, & Scholarship from Rutgers University (Certification in Ethics 2015).Learn More: https://conta.cc/2TTPsq7



