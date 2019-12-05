SemaConnect Installs EV Charging Stations at Park Grove Luxury Condominiums in Coconut Grove

Electric vehicle drivers at Biscayne Bay’s newest ultra-luxury condominiums can now charge their vehicles at eight smart charging stations

MIAMI, USA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of eight SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations for the Park Grove Master Association in the seaside enclave of Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida. Designed by a team of world-renowned architects and designers, Park Grove offers residents the latest in luxury amenities including rooftop pools, signature spa, expansive balconies, and electric vehicle charging stations. The new SemaConnect Series 6 smart EV charging stations are located at Two Park Grove Tower for community residents.

“SemaConnect is honored to have been selected for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at Park Grove,” said Erin Farmer, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Miami is one of the fastest growing markets for electric vehicles in Florida. Park Grove’s new SemaConnect charging stations will support current and prospective EV drivers and set another standard for luxury living in South Florida.”

The SemaConnect smart Series 6 EV charging station is designed for Class A properties and is compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America, including Tesla. Designed for the elements, the rugged aluminum enclosure, interactive LED lights, and wireless technology make it perfect for Florida’s multifamily and office properties. In addition to the best-in-class full replacement warranty, each new SemaConnect charging station also includes the SemaConnect Network. With the SemaConnect Network, station owners can set custom pricing and access, view live station status, and generate usage and sustainability reports. The eight new charging stations at Park Grove Tower Two are open and operational for residents at the community.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





