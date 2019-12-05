1950’s Sci-Fi is Today’s Reality: The Future is Now

Dr Jeff Ross, CEO of Miromatrix Andrew Hodge, CEO & Founder of Owlcam

What was once thought of as only science fiction has become reality

Before you commit to a startup make sure it’s exciting enough to attract really great people” — Andrew Hodge, CEO & Founder of Owlcam

On the topic of 'The Future is Now', Fotis Georgiadis recently interviewed Dr Jeff Ross, CEO of Miromatrix, a company focused on eliminating the organ transplant waiting list. Amazing technology that was pure science fiction in the 1950's, and even just a few decades ago, has been brought to the present by Dr Jeff Ross and Miromatrix. Part of the interview is excerpted below:What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)1. Someone will always tell you the 10 reasons it will not work.No matter what idea you come up with, there is always going to be someone who will be quick to dismiss it and is quick to tell you all the reasons why it won’t work. That’s why so many great ideas don’t go anywhere. Your job is to find the one reason it will work and get them to admit it!2. Words matter.Be mindful of what you say, because words matter and impact what you believe. This is something I tell my daughters all the time. Optimists are successful because they say positive things that reinforce their beliefs. If you say something negative enough times, it becomes your position, and you start to believe it. If you say things can’t be done or don’t work too many times, they won’t. Words are powerful.3. Sometimes, ignorance is bliss.When we’re doing something very difficult or something that hasn’t been done before, it’s easy at times to dig in too deeply and make the situation or problem more complicated than it really is. We need to be careful to not let our past failures or the issues that tripped up other people bias the way we tackle the challenge. Sometimes, ignorance truly is bliss, especially when we’re able to approach a difficult situation and aren’t biased by the size of the obstacle.4. Know thyself.Many people, especially CEOs, have a tendency to try to be great at everything. It’s important, however, that we become aware of what we’re good at and which areas need improvement. Being honest with ourselves allows us to be better managers and be more effective. It also gives us the opportunity to be self-aware and surround ourselves with those who are strong in areas that we are not. Put your ego aside and know thyself.5. Follow your passion.No matter what you do in life, you’re going to be more successful if you’re passionate about it. If you’re doing it to fill a void or a time, you’re not going to be. Whatever career path you take, you’re going to spend a lot of time doing it, so make sure you’re passionate about what you do. It will drive you to be successful. Catch the full interview here , where further details on the company and progress with Dr Jeff Ross can be read.In the 1950’s it was science fiction, but in 2019, it is a reality: real-time recording of accidents from POV, video clips of break-ins and 911 assistance all tied up into 1 package. Step in Andrew Hodge, CEO & Founder of Owlcam, who brought this technology to market. Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Andrew Hodge recently. Below is an excerpt:1. Before you commit to a startup make sure it’s exciting enough to attract really great people. Guaranteed it will turn out to be harder than you expect. The team you build will be what pulls you through.2. There are a lot of smart people out there called customers: listen to them. Listen to them because you will get some things wrong. Anything new and different will have vocal fans and haters too. What’s valuable is hearing what you can do to make it better fast.3. Remember just about everyone on the team has a family that helps make their hard work possible. So look for ways at events or with policies to acknowledge the partners and kids along with the team.4. Most of us are good drivers. Mostly we are careful and just want to get home in one piece with peace of mind. Reckless drivers drive like no one is watching. But they can change; and seeing, near missing and crashes can help a lot.5. It’s far better to pack the team together in a smaller office space than split them up. It is almost impossible to always have the right amount of office space as you grow but so much more gets done with everyone close enough to snack and get coffee together. The full interview is available here Technology is amazing, both in how far we have come along in such a short time as well as what it can do. Helping get the word out on the latest developments is what these interviews that Fotis Georgiadis is doing.



