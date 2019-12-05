Social Media, Main Street and Fixing The Gender Wage Gap

Georgene Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairygodboss Timothy Quinn, a principal co-founder of Hatebase Candice Georgiadis

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.The Gender Wage Gap continues to be an important topic across the business world as the gap, even among those claiming to be strong supports of equal pay for women, fall short. Candice Georgiadis recently took to interviewing a number of people with the specific goal of closing this gap. Timothy Quinn, a principal co-founder of Hatebase, the world’s largest repository of multilingual hate speech data, was one such interviewee.An excerpt from this interview follows, covering 5 things that Timothy Quinn believes will help in this fight.Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.1. Transparency. Companies should be open about gender-based disparities in their workforce, strive to address those disparities, and promote gender equality throughout their supply chains. Companies should specifically disclose, on a regular basis, the percentage of women they employ, the percentage of managerial and executive personnel which are women, etc. Increasingly, companies are being held accountable to ESG standards (Environment and Social Governance), of which diversity needs to be a core component.2. Governance. In addition to gender-aware executive management, companies should pursue diverse boards of directors and advisory boards as a means of prioritizing gender-related issues that might otherwise be forgotten in the day-to-day operations of running a company.3. Lack of acceptability. Companies should do better at moderating, mitigating and counter-messaging online discriminatory content, including discrimination against women. Several industries, such as multiplayer gaming, continue to take a laissez faire attitude toward online discrimination, equating harassment with “trash talking.”4. Consumer consequence. Insofar as many companies are beholden to consumers and shareholders, people need to make gender equality a priority when purchasing products and services from companies with a poor track record of compliance. Uber is a perfect example of consumer backlash to institutional sexism.5. Education. Although significant gains have been made in opening up traditionally male curricula, educators need to continue to encourage gender parity in mathematics, science, engineering and business. This process needs to begin early, well before students choose a post-secondary career path. The complete interview is available here The gender wage gap viewed from both sides of the gender field brings into focus multiple ideas and solutions to this ever present problem.Taking the same question as before from Candice Georgiadis’ interview, we see the response from Georgene Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairygodboss:Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.1. Women can help shrink the pay gap by not revealing their salary histories when interviewing for a new job. This gives the employer an advantage in negotiating the salary and often allows them to offer less to women which result in a cycle of pay discrimination.2. Women can also anonymously share their salary on a salary database (start with Fairygodboss or PayScale) so that others can make sure they’re being paid fairly (and negotiate for a raise when they’re not).3. On the flip side, companies should practice wage transparency. Wage transparency helps employees fight gender and race wage gaps and benefits employers because employees who believe they are being paid fairly are more engaged and productive at work.4. Businesses, specifically hiring and managing teams, need to keep inclusivity and diversity in mind as they hire new employees and grow their companies. Everyone should be treated fairly, based on their experiences and qualifications to help fight to end the wage gap.5. Celebrate the success of female coworkers. Lift each other up, rather than tear each other down because of career jealousy. Visible female leadership and supporting women at work is an important step in closing the gender wage gap. - Read the rest of the interview here By using her social media platform and marketing skills, Candice Georgiadis is helping further the work of both these individuals and their company in the gender gap fight.These interviews bring a wealth of information to the social media landscape as well as to individuals and companies on how to better themselves and make a positive and lasting social media impression. 