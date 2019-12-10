Saint Peter’s University Hospital Selects VOX Telehealth to Support Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) Initiatives

Empowering Patients as Collaborative Partners in Their Care

VOX solutions not only empowers the patient throughout his/her care but also gives providers a transparent view into the compliance characteristics and condition of their patient.” — Attila Kett, MD, chair of the Department of Anesthesiology

PRINCETON, NJ, US, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Peter’s University Hospital , located in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has partnered with VOX Telehealth , a leader in the development of episode-specific, remote patient management programs, to further facilitate its Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program. Beginning within its Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, VOX’s FemmeCare for C-Section and FemmeCare for Hysterectomy Programs will empower patients to be collaborative partners in their preoperative preparation and recovery from surgery.The strategic partnership enables Saint Peter’s University Hospital, an acute care teaching hospital within the Saint Peter’s Healthcare System , to strengthen its ERAS program and advance the quality of care provided to patients.“At Saint Peter’s University Hospital, our mission is to provide the highest quality, patient-focused care, and experience,” said Attila Kett, MD, chair of the Department of Anesthesiology. “We recognize that providing appropriate education, coordination and real-time connectivity throughout a patient’s treatment is imperative. VOX’s platform has unique capabilities that drive patient compliance in a manner that is superior to other platforms we have seen.”The initial programs, VOX FemmeCare for C-Section and VOX FemmeCare for Hysterectomy, provide preoperative education, coordination and pre-screening assessments to make sure that each patient is prepared for their surgical procedure and monitors each patient throughout their recovery through daily symptomatic observations and a corresponding alert escalation and notification system. Additionally, in coordination with Dr. Kett, VOX has incorporated opioid-sparing tools that include an assessment for potential misuse, a shared decision-making tool that reduces the number of prescribed pills at the time of discharge, and a tracking system to ensure that consumption is in line with a patient’s pain score.“VOX solutions not only empowers the patient throughout his/her care but also gives providers a transparent view into the compliance characteristics and condition of their patient,” said Dr. Kett. “Additionally, integrating these unique opioid-sparing tools allows our physicians to focus on reducing the use of narcotics for pain management following surgery; providing better long-term outcomes for our patients.”About VOX TelehealthVOX Telehealth is redefining the patient experience and recovery model for all major surgical episodes. Through a state-of-the-art platform, VOX delivers procedure-specific, full episode-of-care engagement solutions that provide education, coordination, and monitoring through industry-leading content, proprietary SmartTasksTM and a customizable alert escalation and notification system. Engaging the patient throughout their pre-op phase, as well as through transition of care and recovery, patients are connected and accountable, leading to greater satisfaction, improved outcomes, and reduced cost of care. To learn more, visit www.voxtelehealth.com About Saint Peter’s University HospitalSaint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. Saint Peter’s is a state-designated children’s hospital and a regional perinatal center with a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and is a regional specialist in diabetes, gastroenterology, oncology, orthopedics, and women’s services, including the delivery of 5,400 newborns each year. The hospital offers a midwifery service and the new state-of-the-art Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center. Saint Peter’s is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics and internal medicine, and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Visit www.saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.Michelle Lazzarotti732-745-8528mlazzarotti@saintpetersuh.com



