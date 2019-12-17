10 Holiday Tips For Parents of Special Needs Children

Enjoy The Holidays With Your Special Needs Child

This complimentary guide offers ten proven tips to help special needs parents, not only cope with the holidays, but actually have a good and memorable season with their family and friends.” — Deanna Picon

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the festive and busy holiday season, special needs parents are often sad and lonely. Many feel as though a spotlight is being shined on their lives, and that their families fail to measure up to the so-called "normal" families depicted in movies, TV shows and ads. This can produce feelings of guilt, isolation and stress that can take all of the enjoyment out of the holidays.

"This complimentary guide provides ten proven tips intended to help parents, not only cope with the holidays, but actually have some good times during the season with their family and friends," said Deanna Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life. The guide is available at no cost by downloading it at www.yourautismcoach.com.

Parents can apply these tips from the Enjoying The Holidays With Your Special Needs Child guide:

Don't Isolate Yourself. Your friends and family don't like or love you less because you have a son or daughter with special needs. In fact, they probably admire and respect you more than ever after seeing how difficult it can be to raise a child with a disability. Don't shut these people out of your life. Call for a quick chat or send a friendly text. Being around those who care for you will make you feel better and recharge your batteries.

Spend Time Where You're At Ease. Go to holiday events and functions where you and your family feel comfortable. The same principle applies to entertaining at home. Invite those who understand your child's condition and support your family.

Ask For Help When You Need It. The holiday season is the best time for seeking extra support. Many people have time off from their jobs and are full of the giving spirit, making this the ideal time to ask for a little assistance. Letting others help you will also make them feel good about the holidays.

Appreciate The Gift Of "Personal Time". When friends and family ask what you want for a present, do yourself a huge favor by requesting a few hours of "me time" or "couple time." Do something that you truly enjoy, or that you simply never get the chance to do in your busy life. Let them come over to take care of your son or daughter in your home. You'll know your child is safe and well-cared for, and there's no child care costs. Does life get any better than this?

Know It’s Okay To Have Some Fun. Special needs parents may feel guilty for a having a good time over the holidays, even if it's only for a couple of hours. But there is no reason to feel guilty. A bit of enjoyment is good for you, and believe it or not, beneficial for your child. So make sure you've got child care arrangements that you have confidence in, then go to that dinner with friends, that office function or that holiday party. It will do wonders for your emotional outlook to unload the weight of your responsibilities for a short time.

Make 2020 The Best Year Yet! Give yourself a pat on the back for surviving 2019! Acknowledge and reward yourself for being the amazing parent that you are. Day in and day out, you’re managing all of your child’s needs. You deserve a medal for all the heroic things you do on an everyday basis. In 2020, make your New Year’s resolution to take better care of yourself. It’s essential to make your own needs and happiness a priority, along with everyone else’s. You deserve it. And most importantly, it’s the best gift you can give yourself, child and family.

Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the concerns of special needs parents. Now on Twitter (@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs while building a rewarding life for themselves. Deanna is the recipient of the 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” Awards from Autism Parenting Magazine.

