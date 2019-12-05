PURPLE HEART HOMES TO ASSIST 90-YEAR OLD SERVICE-CONNECTED DISABLED VETERAN

Start of ramp build.

Renovation will provide veteran a safer, more accessible home

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce that it is travelling to Boston, Massachusetts to provide renovation services to a Service Connected Disabled Veteran. Two staff members from the Statesville, NC headquarters have traveled through difficult winter weather conditions to make this mission a reality. The renovation will include building a ramp to enable the recipient, Milton Moffett, easy access into and out of his home. Mr. Moffett served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. Now retired, he is unable to navigate his steps into and out of his home due to severe vertical deterioration.“We are honored to be able to assist this distinguished Veteran with needed repairs,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “It’s through the generous funding support of donors as well as volunteers that enable us to renovate this deserving Service Connected Disabled Veteran’s residence, offering him safe access into and out of his home, which is the very least our Veterans should be able to enjoy.”More than 4 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans live in the United States today (U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/veterans-day.html ), and over 50 percent of Veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in the 1950’s and 1960’s that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound Veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to Veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes’ programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of Veterans of all ages and from all eras.Please join Purple Heart Homes and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe andaccessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Pleaseconsider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. There are so many more of these Veterans who need our help. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help Purple Heart Homes in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.For more information, visit www.phhusa.org . Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.# # #Contact: Brandon Cassiano, Communications & Digital Media ManagerPurple Heart Homes – 980-223-5031, bcassiano@phhusa.orgDebbie Kaufmann, Communications ManagerPurple Heart Homes - 301-252-3582, dkaufmann@phhusa.org



