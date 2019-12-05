IADA Expands Dealer, Broker Ranks

IADA's Fall Meeting Was Well Attended by More Than 100 Companies.

Now a Larger, More Powerful Organization

IADA welcomes these aviation transaction professionals into the leading worldwide organization of its kind, emphasizing transparency and integrity in aircraft deals.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

USA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its fall meeting in Las Vegas, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has grown by three new pre-owned aircraft dealers and boosted its ranks of certified brokers by 50.

New dealer members of IADA approved at the meeting are JetHQ, with headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., Levaero Aviation Inc., located in Mississauga, Ontario, and Omni Aircraft Sales, in Tulsa, Okla. JetHQ is headed by Chairman Ted Farid. Robert Arnone leads Levaero as President and CEO. CEO Dan Burnstein is Omni's senior executive.

"The entire IADA organization is pleased to welcome these aviation transaction professionals to the leading worldwide organization of its kind, emphasizing transparency and integrity in the deals we are responsible for," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "These three dealers bring our ranks to 42 accredited dealers and five manufacturers of new aircraft who also handle pre-owned aircraft sales."

For a complete list of IADA's dealers go to www.IADA.aero. In addition, IADA accepted 50 additional certified brokers into the international organization. For a list of IADA's newest brokers go to https://iada.aero/certified-brokers-recent. For a complete list of IADA's certified brokers go to: https://iada.aero/certified-brokers.

Represented at the fall meeting were more than 60 additional companies that are verified providers of products and services to the pre-owned aircraft transaction industry. They brought the total companies in attendance at the fall meeting to more than 100.

"Together these more than 100 companies represent the finest experts in the pre-owned aircraft marketplace," said Starling. "As an organization IADA is establishing itself as a powerhouse in this market space," he added.

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members.

IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.



