Latest Sopheon Innovation Management Software Update Makes Companies Even More Adaptive and Responsive

Accolade 13.0 balances standardization and flexibility to enable acceleration of digital transformation and product innovation

The combination of Accolade 13.0 and Google is a great productivity solution for Solvay” — Pieter Ceelen, Senior Program Manager, Solvay Business Services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation performance, today releases version 13.0 of its Accolade® solution.

Faster Strategy Execution

Failure to deliver on digital and organizational transformation strategies is not an option, yet organizations repeatedly perform below expectations. Sopheon’s Accolade software enables organizations to better their strategic realization rates by connecting people, systems and information for faster, more informed strategic decision making. Allowing teams to complete their work productively and collaboratively in the same system of record improves strategic alignment and transparency, and increases the speed of decision making to enable the realization of strategic goals. Accolade, an enterprise system, introduces version 13.0 in support of continually evolving ways of collaborating and linking decisions to the right information at the right time.

“Solvay has used Accolade for close to a decade,” said Pieter Ceelen, Senior Program Manager, Solvay Business Services. “Today we are also users of the Google platform and the Google Sheets, Docs and Slides. Sopheon’s new Chrome Extension and the G Suite Add-Ons make it very easy for us to continue using both platforms seamlessly together. It couldn’t be easier – deliverable templates open in G Suite and we can save these back to Accolade directly with one click. The combination of Accolade 13.0 and Google is a great productivity solution for Solvay.”

Faster Strategic Pivots

As strategies evolve, shifts and pivots drive organizational changes that must be executed swiftly. Even outside of strategic shifts, organizational entities are fluid and evolve over time to survive and thrive. Sopheon has always focused on meeting this need and providing an ability to adapt and change with ease. This is even more critical in the digital age. Unlike other enterprise systems, the Accolade software is designed to reorganize masses of corporate business data very quickly—within hours instead of weeks or months. Accolade 13.0 represents another big step forward in the flexibility of its dataset in anticipation of any future corporate strategic shifts. In combination with winning system design, even the most complex companies can now leverage speed and adaptability as a competitive advantage through Accolade 13.0. This was recently demonstrated by a global enterprise that reorganized its live portfolios and thousands of projects within three days to reflect an entirely new business group/divisional business structure.

More Flexibility at Scale

Large global enterprises often enjoy advantages of scale but are challenged to respond to new consumer trends and market shifts with the nimbleness of smaller companies. By allowing independence at the “local” level – by geography, business group, business segment, or product category – they enable execution teams to respond to their unique circumstances and markets with speed and specificity. Continuing the focus of the last two software releases, Accolade 13.0 solves the age-old conflict between enforcing corporate governance and enabling business agility by allowing stronger independence at the “local” level.

These advancements further connect the corporate DNA with the local entities to offer the power and benefit of the parent but without the burden that often comes with being part of a larger corporation or compromising broader governance.

New distributed administration power offers unique freedom and configuration flexibility at all levels to modify processes, work deliverables, software page layouts and supporting data elements. This enables local orchestration across key stakeholders and cross-functional teams without impacting other groups, product lines or business unit entities while maintaining governance as needed.

To support this, Accolade enables smart process models, literally adapting the process model to dynamically conform to unique requirements of the project itself, such as risk level or project type. These capabilities make processes and portfolios more adaptable and responsive as more agility is needed.

Immediately Available

Accolade 13.0 is available immediately for upgrade, purchase and implementation for both SaaS and on-premises deployments. All Sopheon Accolade customers who are current on Maintenance and Support program fees are entitled to receive updates to their currently licensed products for this and future release upgrades. New capabilities in Accolade 13.0 are also available to customers with Accolade Express for PPM deployments. Implementation services may be required.



ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability.

Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning.

Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit our www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.