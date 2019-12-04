Cannabis Leaders Night Dinner Dec 5 in Lansing is First Since Legalized Retail Sales Began

Join us for the dinner on December 5 Register Today! Shelly Edgerton at MICBD Conference - Detroit 2016

Cannabis Leaders Night dinner features former LARA director, industry notables from cannabis, hemp and CBD industries together for first time

Retail sales of legal cannabis products began on December 1st, but what do industry experts think about the launch of the program? Or the vape product ban? The industry has many challenges ahead.” — Rick Thompson, Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first meeting of cannabis industry professionals since retail sales of cannabis began takes place on Thursday, December 5 at the Michigan Cannabis Leaders Night dinner.Lansing's Radisson Hotel will be decked out in holiday finery as principals from the various cannabis business industries gather December 5th for a single night of celebration. Business and thought leaders from the medical, adult-use, hemp and CBD industries will come together to celebrate historic 2019 advancements.Speakers include Shelly Edgerton (Dykema), the former Director of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs; Jenn Zielinski (Dunaskiss Consulting and Development), a Lansing industry insider; and Jamie Lowell (The Botanical Company), one of the co-authors of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.Cannabis is expected to become a billion-dollar industry in Michigan within a few short years. 2019 saw the launch of Michigan's hemp industry; a surge in the CBD product market; the continuing evolution of the medical cannabis business program; and the initiation of the adult-use cannabis program starting December 1. The Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group 's special industry dinner intends to bring all four segments of the cannabis economy together under one roof for a first-ever dinner party.A special networking event from 6-7pm is hosted in conjunction with the CannaBiz Connection and is free to attend. The dinner, from 7-9pm, is a ticketed event and attendance requires registration. A cash bar will be available during both the dinner and the networking session.This is the 12th event hosted by the Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group since 2015. Nearly 20 sponsors have been secured for the Leaders Night and include attorneys, security firms, ancillary industries and provisioning centers. Tickets for the dinner are available on Eventbrite.Tickets for the dinner are $150 and are available at the door.Sponsors include:The Botanical CompanyThurin Law GroupGreat Lakes Hemp SupplementsApex ConstructionTotal Armored CarStashstockCannaLex LawCannapalooza WorldwideKrystilionCannaBiz ConnectionRare Cannabis CompanyMarijuana Security OperationsEtz Chaim AccountingHelios Security SystemsDunaskiss Consulting and DevelopmentLC Solutions Michigan PLLCSolutions by Dr. DaveMichigan Marijuana ReportMOD Security SystemsGreening MichiganNative CultivationsPortal 42Great Lakes Safe TransferCannabis CounselNuggie MenuAronoff LawCTEMBC Hemp CoCannabis Technology NetworkNORML of MichiganJazz Cabbage Cafe radio showMedia is welcome to attend without prior notification. Video is allowed. Pre-event interviews are available.



