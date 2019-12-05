63rd Annual Singing Christmas Tree Set to Debut This Weekend

The Singing Christmas Tree presents A Very Merry Christmas

A Very Merry Christmas features a 30-foot tall tree structure with an 80-voice choir, accompanied by a 40-piece symphonic orchestra

Come see and be a part of this year’s SCT and enjoy the sights, sounds and pageantry of Christmas!” — Mark Carlson, Executive Director of the SCT

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singing Christmas Tree has become a Northern California tradition for 63 years. This year’s show entitled, “A Very Merry Christmas,” will be an unforgettable celebration featuring iconic Christmas music, dazzling entertainment, and scintillating sights and sounds taking place December 6th - 15th, 2019.

Each year hundreds of volunteers spend thousands of hours preparing and rehearsing for this annual holiday tradition held the first two weekends in December at the Capital Christian Center, located at 9470 Micron Ave in Sacramento.

The Singing Christmas Tree features a 80-voice choir, a 40-piece symphonic orchestra, the Capital Kids choir, choreography, drama, and SCT Soloists. The show is set in two acts, complete with gorgeous costuming and beautiful sets and lighting.

This year’s brand new production unfolds when a big city reporter, Rosie, is assigned to write about how a small town, Stewartsville, celebrates Christmas. The majority of the town is owned by a crusty fella, Henry, who only has one thing on his mind at Christmas: making money! From the opening curtain to the final scene watch as Rosie has to deal with Henry and how the townsfolk make a lasting impression on them both. Elements of the Newsies and Mary Poppins will be reflected.

Some interesting facts about the Singing Christmas Tree:

· The Singing Christmas Tree structure is 30-feet high.

· The Tree can accommodate 110 choir members.

· It takes over 336 total man hours just to set up the Tree and stage.

· Every year nearly 30,000 people attend the Singing Christmas Tree.

· The choir is standing in the Tree during the performance.

· The Tree is decorated with over 45,000 mini lights.

· The orchestra pit is covered up for most of the year.

· The Executive Producer and Musical Director of the SCT, Mark Carlson, also serves on staff at Capital Christian Center as the Music & Creative Arts Pastor.

Tickets range in price from $5 - $35. For showtimes and more information, visit: www.sct.cc

