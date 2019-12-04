Today.com Names the Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer: One of the Best Tech Gifts for 10-Year-Olds

Parents can set the Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer to automatically shut down at bedtime.

The 2019 holiday season is well underway and Today.com has come up with their 21 best gifts for 10-year-olds in 2019.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s that time of year where parents are searching online to find just the right holiday gift for their child. However, finding the perfect gift can be daunting and time-consuming, which is why Today.com has developed its 2019 list of the best kid/tween gifts for the season. Today.com writes, “Between kid and tween, 10 can be a tricky age, but these are sure to be a hit!”

“As a startup that’s been on the market with our flagship product for less than 2 years, we are so excited to be recognized as one of the best tech gifts by such a reputable name as Today.com”, states Lisa Love, CMO of Tanoshi. “We are honored to be placed in the same category as the more recognizable brands such as Amazon and Hot Wheels.”

The Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer is a laptop and tablet, specifically developed for school-age kids between the ages of 6-12. It includes free, pre-loaded parental controls, where the parent can manage how much time their child spends on apps. Parents can approve or deny apps before the child installs an app, and set a bedtime for the laptop to shut down at a certain time…all from the parent’s smartphone. Its easy to set up parental controls, along with its educational components, are just a couple of the features parents love about the Tanoshi 2-in-1.

At a cost less than $200, kids can complete homework assignments, write papers, and do their research, all from their own Tanoshi 2-in-1.

“Tanoshi’s original mission was to inspire girls and others underrepresented in the tech workforce, to learn the skills needed to do well in the 21st Century digital classroom”, states Brad Johnston, CEO. “And while that is still our core mission, we realize there are millions more youth we can also help, as computer skills are needed for all kids to excel in school and life.”

The Tanoshi 2-in-1 is available online at Tanoshi Kids Computers, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded in 2016 by Brad Johnston, a former product manager at Vizio and Toshiba, teacher, tutor, and Rotary Scholar, with a mission to create fun, safe, educational and affordable computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile and education who have worked at Cisco, Blackberry, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.



