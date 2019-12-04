Rogers Jewelry opens new location in the heart of Quincy Center

Rogers Jewelry, today announced they are fully moved into their new location and are operating at a full schedule.

QUINCY, MA, USA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers, a fixture in Quincy, MA which has been offering fine jewelry and customer service since 1944, has opened a brand-new location in the Presidents Place building. The new state-of-the-art facility offers the same services Rogers is famous for.

Rogers owner, Jeff Bertman said, “We are thrilled to be in our new location, there is plenty of parking and wonderful neighbors. I am excited about the relationships we will create in this new upscale environment. Quincy has been very good to me and my family. My father Mark and mother, Isobel have given so much the city and I look forward to continuing the family tradition for years to come."

About Rogers Jewelry

Since 1944 Rogers Jewelry has been operating in Quincy Center and is a fine line jewelry store focused on customer service since its inception. As a member of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Jewelers of America, South Shore Chamber of Commerce, New England Jewelers Association, Boston Jewelers Club and Gemological Institute of America Alumni Association, the company has always maintained its involvement in industry groups. Offering diamond jewelry, estate pieces, gemstone rings, gold, silver, and platinum jewelry, chains, earrings, engagement rings, gemstones, watches, repairs, pawn and buying services, and appraisals, Rogers is a full-service jewelry store. Rogers has a 30-day, cashback return policy on unworn or unaltered merchandise. If you wish to find the latest in fashion jewelry, have something appraised or repaired, purchase an incredible value from our estate collection or get top dollar for your unwanted jewelry, Rogers is the place where you will be treated with honesty and respect.



