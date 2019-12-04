Empyrion Wealth Management Launches Digital Financial Planning Platform

Introducing EWM Digital, an Interactive Financial Planning Experience

EWM Digital allows clients to manage progress toward financial goals, rehearse a range of life scenarios, and invest for the long term in one, digital space.

EWM Digital gives our clients the sophisticated and personalized service approach they have come to expect from Empyrion, but with the added flexibility and convenience that technology can provide.” — Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the next decade, our world will be transformed by some major demographic shifts. Baby boomers, arguably one of history’s largest and most economically influential generations, will be reaching retirement age and passing the torch to their successors — mostly Gen Xers and millennials, who will be reaching new milestones of their own. The common denominator here: All generations will need sophisticated financial advice to navigate these transitions, powered by solutions that can keep up with advancements in technology and changing expectations.

To serve its clients’ evolving, complex planning needs, Empyrion Wealth Management™ (Empyrion) has announced the launch of a new, interactive financial planning platform: EWM Digital. The offering will expand Empyrion’s service line to include digitally driven advice, tailored to a broader range of financial planning and investing needs.

EWM Digital allows clients to model a range of life scenarios, see the real-time impact of their future choices, and assess the risks of what-if events on their ability to achieve their objectives, including: early retirement, business succession, financing a college education, funding parental or long-term care, or coordinating estate planning and multigenerational wealth transfer.

The platform also incorporates interactive modeling features that allow clients to manage their cash flow and expenses, monitor their investments — without data-heavy, paper-based reports — and track their net worth.

According to Empyrion’s President and Founder Kimberly Foss, the true differentiator of the EWM Digital platform is that it is powered by the expertise and knowledge of credentialed financial advisors. “EWM Digital gives our clients the disciplined, sophisticated, and personalized service approach they have come to expect from Empyrion, but with the added flexibility and convenience that technology can provide. It will truly revolutionize their experience with our firm.”

Beyond its financial planning and investment capabilities, EWM Digital also comes equipped with built-in features like outside account aggregation — which provides for a seamless, real-time view of clients’ financial picture — and the ability to collaborate with EWM advisors in a secure, digital environment.

To learn more about the EWM Digital platform, visit Empyrion’s website.

About Empyrion Wealth Management

Empyrion Wealth Management™, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides customized wealth management advice and comprehensive financial planning for women in transition, thriving retirees, and family stewards. For more information, visit www.empyrionwealth.com or follow Kimberly Foss/Empyrion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.