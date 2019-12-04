Thousands Tour Museum Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations

At once fascinating and troubling, the museum teaches that the majority of the most destructive and diabolical events perpetrated over the past few centuries trace in some way to psychiatry.

The Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum is part of an ongoing campaign to educate citizens on human rights violations in the mental health industry.

Governments, insurance companies and private individuals pay billions of dollars each year to psychiatrists in pursuit of cures that psychiatrists admit do not exist.” — Citizens Commission on Human Rights

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 7,500 people have toured the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum which opened in Clearwater during the summer of 2015. Comprised of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses, the exhibit is a two-hour self-guided tour which uses educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out on abuse and fraud in the mental health industry. The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog, opened the museum for the purpose of raising awareness on the history of psychiatry and creating effective change to the mental health law known as the Baker Act.

Coupling tours of the museum with seminars and workshops delivered by attorneys and healthcare professionals on the mental health law and the dangerous side effects of psychiatric drugs, CCHR aspires to disabuse lawmakers, doctors and all private citizens that psychiatry is a trusted and safe expert for the betterment of mental health.

Diane Stein, President of the Florida chapter of CCHR, says that “the history of psychiatry is littered with human rights abuses, abuse that has continued into the 21st century and this museum helps to open people’s eyes to the fact that what is being sold as help is in fact betrayal.”

Of the thousands of people that tour the museum and attend center events are psychiatric nursing students brought by their professors to learn the truth about psychiatry. Students from schools such as Galen College of Nursing, Medical Prep Institute of Tampa Bay, Orange Technical College and Breckenridge College of Nursing at ITT-Technical Institute tour the exhibit and center as part of their clinical days and find the experience to be informative and eye-opening.

With the recent release of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights International’s latest documentary, “Therapy or Torture: The Truth about Electroshock”, the Florida chapter of CCHR has added regular showings of this film to the events held at the center located in downtown Clearwater.

A gripping exposé about a psychiatric “treatment” that most people think was banned as torture in 1976 when the film “One Few over the Cuckoo’s Nest” won multiple Academy Awards, the documentary uses patient testimony, legal depositions and health care and biomedical experts to refute claims that electroshock “helps.”

The museum is open daily and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and electroshock are held weekly and monthly. Both are open to the general public and free of charge. For more information please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, Introduction



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.