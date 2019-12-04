MIMPA Celebrates 11th Annual Gala with 10 Honorees to benefit Special Needs Network

Host Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards 2019 Drei Ros, Recording Artist

MIMPA's 11th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala slated for February 2020 in Beverly Hills

Celebrating 10 phenomenal women who give back to society and make our world a better place, makes this year's gala unique in its focus, and we are extremely proud and grateful for each of them” — Gail Gibson, President, MIMPA

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: GPR – (323) 799-6266Email: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com Multicultural International Motion Picture Association to Celebrate 11th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards GalaDecember 2019---Beverly Hills, CA Gibson Public Relations in association with The Multicultural International Motion Picture Association presents the 11th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards, February 21st, 2020. The awards program and gala dinner are slated to begin at 7:00PM, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, located in the beautiful city of Beverly Hills, California.This year’s event will be hosted by Emmy Award Winning Actor/Entertainer, Obba Babatunde, “Little Fires Everywhere”, “S.W.A.T.”, “Miss Evers Boys”, “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”, “The Eye”, “The Notebook” , “John Q”, “After The Sunset”, “I’m Dying up Here”, “Half N Half”, “Life”, “The Temptations”, “Once In a Lifetime”, “Dear White People”, “Days of Our Lives”, “CSI ”and “Dreamgirls” just to name a few of his many, many film, television and stage roles. Featured entertainment for the evening includes recording artists, Romanian born Drei Ros and RobYoung, will debut their new single, “Excuse My Accent” at the gala. Also featuring recording artist, “Carmelita Pittman and introducing, Lace Alexander, guest pianist and singer, along with many other surprise celebrity guests.The 11th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala will honor ten phenomenal women including, Civil Rights Attorney, CNN Commentator and Best-Selling Author, Areva Martin, Actress/Advocate, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, GWS Auctions, Inc. Owner/Philanthropist, Brigitte Kruse, Author/Writer/Producer, LaRita Shelby, Actress, Kate Linder of Young & The Restless, EZWay TV’s’ President, Denise Millett Burkhardt, Olympian and Archery Champion, Eunice Duarte Delfin, Founder of The Jonathan Foundation, Raja Marhaba, Founder of Sisters at the Well and the International Black Women’s Public Policy Forum, Barbara Perkins and COO of Craig Shelly Jewelry of Beverly Hills, Shelly Shah.MIMPA’s Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards recognizes and empowers women who are making a difference in the world in their various careers, including, but not limited to the entertainment industry, and raises funds to benefit non-profit organizations that seek to support the specific needs of women and children. This year’s benefactor, Special Needs Network is a 501(3)c organization that advocates for children with disabilities, will receive a portion of proceeds raised from the gala with thanks to the event’s sponsors, GWS Auctions, Inc., Fundduel, MyLoveablelegs.com and EZWay Networks. Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.mimpa.org For more information or interviews please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.mimpa.org , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com For Multicultural International Motion Picture Association visit www.mimpa.org # # #



