Marijuana Entrepreneur Adam Heimann Teaches Influencers On How To Start A Podcast

As an Influencer himself, Adam Heimann started his first business, a digital marketing and website design agency, in 2006 at the age of 23.

Be alone, that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born” — Nikola, Tesla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This business has evolved into a full-fledged online marketing, investor relations, and public relations firm, generating over $20m a year in revenue & growing.

In July 2019 Adam Heimann was a guest on The Impaulsive Podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak & Spencer Taylor. The episode titled “THIS GUY WILL MAKE YOU RICH” During the episode Adam announced his own podcast called ENTREPRENEURED.

ENTREPRENEURED which is co-hosted by Joe Sirianni. Launched in August 2019. ENTREPRENEURED’S featured guests have included: Logan Paul, Dame Dash, Xzibit, Curtis Lepore, Shannon Briggs and many more.

Since the launch of the podcast Adam Heimann and Joe Sirianni started EGM AGENCY, LLC. A full fledged agency for entertainers, influencers and athletes offering management, consulting, advisory, business / brand development, public relations, marketing and advertising services.

EGM AGENCY’s client roster includes:

- Curtis Lepore

- Spencer Taylor & VybeSource

- Crystal Hefner

- Mavrik Moreno

Part of the creative team of EGM AGENCY is Chief Marketing Officer Mike Majlak of the Impaulsive Podcast and The Night Shift youtube channel.

Adam has previously served as Marketing Director to NBA Elite Tim Hardaway via his foundation, as well as Marketing Director and Head of Public Relations to Music Legend Bob Marley’s Family and Online Marketing Director to White Glove International official premium ticket and lifestyle experience partner to the World Champions, Miami Heat.



How To Start A #Podcast



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.